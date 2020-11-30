December has officially arrived, which means it's time to turn the page and say your farewells to another year gone by. Though your holiday festivities may be different this year, there's still plenty to celebrate — especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best December 2020. To all of you Geminis, Leos, and Sagittarians, there's a lot whole happening astrologically.

For starters, eclipse season is in full effect, but amidst coming down from the lunar eclipse in Gemini on Nov. 30, we will begin to build toward the new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 14, both emotionally and energetically speaking. Your Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse story has already began to unfold; check which of the 12 astrological houses are governed by these mutable signs for more reference. Also, think back to the first installment of this eclipse series, which was a lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on June 5. You will continue to revisit similar themes during this time, so pay attention.

Something else to keep in mind during this time is, both Gemini and Sagittarius govern the axis of knowledge, so everything you've learned and continue to discover will be a pivotal theme moving forward. The messenger god will join the sun in Sagittarius on Dec. 1, followed by harmony-seeking Venus on Dec. 15, bringing value to the meaning of truth and morality.

Here's why Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius are most likely to have a fun December:

Gemini: You're Building Wholesome Relationships From The Ground Up

Your lunar eclipse come-down will only last so long, Gemini. This month's new moon solar eclipse will touch down on your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships and significant others, bringing new powerful new beginnings to this area of your life. Both Mercury and Venus will join the sun in this area of your birth chart and together, these planets will encourage you to partake in philosophical conversations and inspire you to go on more adventures. If you're single, this is your official cue to take a leap of faith.

Leo: You're Doing What Makes You Happy, And Feeling The Love In Your Heart

You're in for a treat this holiday season, Leo. In addition to the sun, Mercury, and Venus, lighting up your romantic fifth house of self-expression, passion, and pleasure, a solar eclipse will bring new beginnings to this area of your life, simultaneously. Naturally, the effects of an eclipse can take anywhere up to six months, but the momentum will continue to build slowly but surely. Whether it be romantically or creatively, do something that inspires you this month. Your heart and mind will be in sync, and you'll be fortunate enough to find the group of individuals to motivate and inspire you in the process.

Sagittarius: You're Celebrating Your Journey Around The Sun

Happy birthday, Sagittarius. December will be action-packed for you, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities, too. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus igniting your sign, you're not only feeling energized, but also feeling inspired to put your dreams in motion. You of all people know that anything's possible with the right mindset, but you may as well continue to remind yourself throughout the month. Around the middle of the month, your planetary ruler, Jupiter, will join forces with Saturn for The Great Conjunction, which will light up your intellectually driven third house of communication, thought process, and immediate environment. Themes revolving around technology, networking, learning, and community will become more prominent, so be sure to put your visionary cap on. Your future is bright.