Saying goodbye to 2020 will be bittersweet, but I'm sure everyone's ready to turn the page (especially after spending more than half the year in quarantine). There's a lot happening this month, in particular, that will prepare you for what's ahead, and you'll see for yourself in your December 2020 horoscope.

Eclipse season is still in session, and the new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 14 is the ultimate grand finale. Your Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse story is just starting to unfold, and will continue to do so until December 2021. In the meantime, think back to the first chapter of this eclipse series — a lunar eclipse in Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius that took place on June 5 — in order to revisit and reflect on the particular themes that stood out for you. In addition to exploring which of the 12 astrological houses are governed by Gemini-Sagittarius in your birth chart, this is the axis of "knowledge," so think about the information (Gemini) you've acquired, along with everything you've been fortunate enough to experience (Sagittarius).

Mercury-ruled Gemini is symbolic of the mind, cognition, communication, data, details, and hard facts; Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius is about expansion, education, faith, and higher learning. The essence stemming from both zodiac archetypes will be incredibly prominent these next few weeks and all throughout 2021. Mercury will join the sun in Sagittarius on the first of the month, followed by Venus on Dec. 15, adding value to the meaning of truth and morality.

Fast forward to Dec. 21, when the sun makes its annual debut in Capricorn, the collective is then encouraged to move with honesty, integrity, discipline, and righteousness. That same day, Jupiter will join Saturn in the socially conscious sign of Aquarius for the first time since 1405. (That was 615 years ago. Let that sink in.) This highly anticipated and rare conjunction (aka The Great Conjunction) signifies a new beginning and pivotal turning in history. A fixed air sign, intergalactic Aquarius is symbolic of innovation, rebellion, society, collective consciousness, and the future. Its archetype reminds us that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and its humanitarian spirit foreshadows the beginning of a revolution.

With this new beginning in mind, here's what December 2020 has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Thinking About The Future And Feeling Inspired

It's time to start over, Aries. December challenges you to leap forward with hope, faith, and curiosity. Failure is an illusion. You're exploring new horizons, acquiring wisdom, and chasing opportunities. No one said it was going to be easy, but with the right mindset, anything's possible.

Taurus: You're Healing, Growing, And Cultivating Self-Love

Sometimes we have to go through the dark in order to find the light, Taurus. This month encourages you to liberate yourself, and make peace with your past wounds and repressed fears. It's time for you to rid yourself of toxic relationships that no longer vibe with your soul. Befriend your shadows.

Gemini: You're Solidifying Relationships That Add To Your Value

There are so many fish in the sea, Gemini. December bestows you with the strength and courage to create long-lasting partnerships that will serve your best interest, which also means some are bound to end in the process. Trust that the universe has your back. Don't fear the unknown.

Cancer: You're Stepping Up To The Plate In Every Way

Your health is wealth, Cancer. This month invites you to prioritize your well-being, and surround yourself with the right group of individuals. Professionally, you're acknowledging your value and maximizing your skills in the workplace. Where have you been selling yourself short? Rest and recharge as much as need be.

Leo: You're Falling In Love With Your Life, As You Should

Single or taken, romance is inevitable, Leo. December will supercharge your romantic fifth house of love, and perhaps inspire you to take your relationship with a signifiant other to the next level. The same goes for your passion projects — rekindle the fire with your artistic muse.

Virgo: You're Focusing On Your Sense Of Security

This month highlights everything from your living space to general domestic affairs, but this means you'll have to cultivate a healthy balance between your personal and professional life in the process, Virgo. It could be where you live or where you work, but change is on the way.

Libra: You're Taking A Lot More Risks Than Usual

Carpe diem, Libra. December reminds you of the infinite possibilities, but more importantly, it encourages you to look at things from a totally new perspective. Whether it be through your local network or general experiences, you're finally ready to take that leap of faith.

Scorpio: You're Going Inward And Doing What Feels Right

You always know when change is afoot, Scorpio. You can feel it in your bones, and this month is no different. Whether it be a financial outlet or something you indulge in for comfort, nothing is supposed to last forever. Deep inside, you know you're extraordinary, so what are you waiting for?

Sagittarius: You're Focusing On The Momentum Of Your Life Path

The energy is supercharged, Sagittarius. December invites you to move leaps and bounds, but you'll have to leave a part of you behind in the process. The new beginning you've been waiting for is here, and you're just getting started. The catch? Make sure to stay focused — details included. Worry about the bigger picture later.

Capricorn: You're Cultivating Mindfulness More Often

It's OK to look on the bright side every so often, Capricorn. In addition to celebrating your solar return mid-month, December sheds light on the value of your daily rituals, but more importantly, it reminds you of the power stemming from your thoughts. You don't have to the only thing standing in your way. Having faith goes a long way.

Aquarius: You're Walking Toward An Age Where You Will Thrive

This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, literally. Can you feel it? December feels different from the get-go — almost like a heavy weight has been lifted, allowing you to see things clearly. Tap into your inner rebel, because there are a series of opportunities headed your way.

Pisces: You're Stepping Into Your Power, Personally And Professionally

Remember who you are, Pisces. You're here for a reason, and this month's astro-weather foreshadows everything from professional achievement to recognition from the public eye, but if you don't believe in you, why would anyone else? It's time to surround yourself with the same positivity you emanate and unapologetically take charge.