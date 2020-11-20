Despite whether you're the adventurous type, there's a time and place for everything, and Sagittarius season is all about having faith in the unknown. This mutable fire sign is an eternal student of the universe, and your Sagittarius season 2020 horoscope has everything to do with expanding your horizons. When was the last time you took a leap of faith? Zealous and freedom-loving, the archer — Sagittarius' zodiac archetype — aims a majestic arrow straight toward the infinite sky, which is symbolic of its path to self-discovery.

The sun will wrap up in Scorpio's mystifying fixed waters, and enter Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius on Saturday, Nov. 21. However, if you think you're completely through with Scorpio's polarizing essence, guess again. Luscious Venus will enter this fixed water sign just hours before the sun enters Sagittarius, which will inevitably tint the dynamic of relationships with Scorpio's Plutonian flair. Intensity-loving and all-or-nothing, Venus in considered to be in detriment in the sign of Scorpio, as it takes away from Venus' lighthearted and compromising nature.

Fast forward to Nov. 28, when dreamy Neptune — planet of illusions — finally stations direct after a five-month retrograde journey, followed by the lunar eclipse in Gemini, activating both Venus and Uranus, which foreshadows an energy that revolves around relationships and freedom. Mercury will enter Sagittarius on Dec. 1, inspiring the collective to expand on individual curiosities, followed by a new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 14, magnifying soul aspirations while highlighting the value in taking risks.

Venus will join the sun in free-spirited Sagittarius on Dec. 15, and shed light on the areas where one should take more risks, both financially and romantically. Chiron, the wounded healer, stations direct that same day in warrior-like Aries, followed by one of the most influential transits of the year and in history. Saturn will enter Aquarius on Dec. 17, just two days before Jupiter joins for The Great Conjunction on Dec. 19. If you're familiar with the Age of Aquarius, then you'll understand the potency behind this alignment, occurring every 400 years. The two largest planets in the solar system, this conjunction will inspire a series of unconventional beliefs, and rebellious ways of thinking.

In the meantime, here's what Sagittarius season has in store for you, per your zodiac sign:

lncreativemedia/E+/Getty Images

Aries: You're Learning How To Focus On The Bigger Picture

Just because you don't succeed the first time, doesn't mean you should walk away entirely. Sagittarius season brings you luck, bounty, and fortune, but on one condition: You can't give up. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable this season, Aries. Everything from your connections to your hopes, wishes, and dreams, will be magnified, but only if they're coming from an authentic place.

Taurus: You're Merging With A Significant Other, And It Feels Right

You'd be surprised how much you can learn from simply listening to another person's POV, Taurus. Though you've experienced an enormous amount of growth this past year, there's still more to learn. Sagittarius season will highlight the value of your commitments, all while inspiring you to merge with like-minded groups of individuals. Wonderful things are waiting for you over the horizon, so don't lose momentum.

Gemini: It's A Pivotal Time For Your Relationships And Your Future

In addition to shedding light on your committed partnerships and significant others, Sagittarius season will shed light on your sense of direction (or lack thereof). Though a series of new beginnings are afoot, it's up to you to decide whether you're willing to take that risk. You'll also be looking at your professional life with a different pair of lenses, which is always refreshing.

Cancer: You're Restructuring Your Routine So You Can Thrive

What should you hold onto, and what do you need to let go of in order to live your best life? Everything from your daily schedule to your investments are coming up for review this season, but with Neptune stationing direct in your expansive ninth house of long-term visions, you're starting to see things in a completely different way. What's worthy of your time and energy, Cancer? What will you bring along for the ride?

Leo: You're Focusing On Ways To Find Joy In Your Day-To-Day

Work isn't always fun, but is it at least fulfilling to you? Sagittarius season always feels like a breath of fresh air, as it ignites your happy-go-lucky fifth house of romance, creativity, and joy. Although, with Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, lighting up your sixth house of daily duties, you're likely feeling inspired to explore different ways of earning a living. More importantly, the upcoming eclipses will shake up your axis of authenticity and sense of belonging in the world, so keep your eyes on the prize.

Virgo: You're Getting Reacquainted With Your True Self

Shedding snake skin is a part of your spiritual journey, but Sagittarius season specifically focuses on your personal life. Igniting your domestic fourth house of family, emotional stability, and soul foundation, this season invites you to go inward and find comfort in the sanctuary within you. With its ruler, Jupiter, lighting up your fifth house of happiness, it's important that you follow your heart in the process. New beginnings await in your personal and professional life, so stay tuned.

Libra: You're Learning The Value Of Trusting Your Instincts

You learn something new every day, Libra. The season of the archer shakes up your chatty third house of communication, immediate surroundings, and local community, all the while its ruler, Jupiter, ignites your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family, and soul intuition. Do you speak from the heart? Are you comfortable expressing your truth? Neptune direct will also bestow you with a whole new vision when it comes to your day-to-day routine and mindfulness.

Scorpio: You're Reflecting On The Value Of Your Commitments

Making decisions is hardly an easy task, but something's gotta give, Scorpio. Sagittarius season highlights everything from your money making abilities, to the value of your commitments, but it's up to you to decide whether they resonate with you at a soul level. It's time to grow up and think about your personal and professional foundation. The gifts you possess are flourishing; don't let them go to waste.

Sagittarius: You're Celebrating Another Trip Around The Sun

Happy birthday, Sagittarius. In addition to the sun energizing and revitalizing you, this season invites you to own up to your self-worth, especially with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, leaving Capricorn and entering Aquarius. Having said that, it's time to take what you've learned about yourself and your incredible talents, and put it in motion. The eclipses put your committed relationships under a microscope, but it's for the best.

Capricorn: You're Purging In Order To Start Again

Let it all go, Capricorn. Sagittarius season isn't necessarily a high point for you, as it shakes up your unconscious twelfth house of closure, secrets, dreams, and hidden agendas, so cheers to basking in your solitude. Although, with Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, lighting up your sign, you could be letting go of an identity or personality trait that no longer serves you this season. New beginnings are inevitable, and Neptune direct is giving you a brand-new pair of rose-colored glasses, so enjoy the ride.

Aquarius: You're Experimenting And Reuniting With Soulmates

Everything happens for a reason, Aquarius. Sagittarius season lights up your freedom-loving eleventh house of friendships, community, and sense of belonging in the world, all the while its ruler, Jupiter, continues to roam through your secretive twelfth house of karma. This foreshadows a series of events, but more importantly, it hints at you encountering a few soulmates along the way, at least before The Great Conjunction in your sign. Neptune direct is also demystifying your value system and money-making abilities.

Pisces: You're Soaring In Your Personal And Professional Life

What's next in the pipeline, Pisces? The sun in Sagittarius is highlighting your ambitious 10th house of career, all the while its ruler, Jupiter, touches down on your experimental eleventh house of friendship, community, and sense of belonging in the world. Everything from your social life and personal brand are about to experience a major revamp, so hang tight. Your planetary ruler, Neptune, also goes direct this season, which is always a blessing in disguise. Don't stop believing in the beauty of your dreams.