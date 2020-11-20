If Scorpio season is about shedding your snake skin, Sagittarius season is all about coming back to life. Kicking off on Saturday, Nov. 21, Sagittarius season 2020 will be the best for three zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. These mutable fires are as uplifting as they are inspiring, so be sure to use the energy of this season wisely.

Just hours before the sun makes its annual debut in Sagittarius, Venus will wrap up in its home sign, Libra, and shift into smoldering Scorpio. This will not only intensify relationship dynamics, but also highlight the deeper and darker truths between significant others. Fast forward to Nov. 28 when elusive Neptune stations direct, it's time to put on a new pair of rose-colored glasses for the ride, which will occur just in time for the lunar eclipse in Gemini. This eclipse will activate both harmony-seeking Venus and rebellious Uranus, which foreshadows an energy revolving around relationships and individual autonomy.

Mercury, the ruler of this eclipse, will enter Sagittarius the following day, highlighting opportunities, expansion, and the infinite possibilities. Venus joins the sun in Sagittarius on Dec. 15, putting a magnifying glass on financial and romantic experiences available to us all. Chiron, the wounded healer, goes direct that same day, followed by the highly anticipated meeting of Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius on Dec. 19.

Also known as The Great Conjunction — starring the two largest planets in the solar system — this cosmic event will bring forth the opportunity to bask in unconventional beliefs and rebellious ways of thinking. Are you ready for this action-packed season?

Here's why Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will have the time of their lives:

Aries: You're Looking Toward The Horizon With A Lot More Hope

You have so much to look forward to this season, Aries. Firstly, with the sun lighting up your exotic ninth house of education, travel, spirituality, opportunity, and personal philosophy, you're inspired and ready to persevere toward your bright future. It's also important to point out that Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, is wrapping up in your 10th house of career, before shifting into your eleventh house of hopes, wishes, and dreams this season. What's next on your bucket list? If you've been thinking about relocating for work, or simply shifting gears toward another direction, the lunar eclipse in Gemini will bring tremendous insight.

Leo: You're Celebrating Your Wins And Thriving In Your Day-To-Day

You are sparkling with love and gratitude this season, Leo. The sun's energizing and revitalizing your passionate fifth house of happiness, romance, and self-expression, and you're not only glowing with charisma, but also happier than ever. Given that Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, is lighting up your daily sixth house of health, routine, and due diligence, this bountiful essence is being reflected onto your day-to-day life. How can you take more risks in your work environment and daily routine? Whether it be by going on a health kick, or simply doing more of what you love, the time is now. The lunar eclipse will bring closure and clarity to your eleventh house of community and future visions, so stay tuned.

Sagittarius: You're Celebrating Another Trip Around The Sun

There's so much to be grateful for, Sagittarius. Cheers to another prosperous journey around the sun, and if you've been looking for a committed partnership, you may just get your wish this year. It could, however, be the other way around in that you're liberating yourself from what no longer serves you, so you could either take a step back from a relationship you've outgrown, or reunite with a twin flame. The upcoming eclipse in Gemini will do the trick, but in the meantime, use the warmth of your mutable fire to create and be the best you can be. Indulge in your passions, and put your ideas in motion. Something incredible is waiting for you.