November is always charming. Whether you're taking a stroll and enjoying the crisp fall breeze, or getting your holiday decorating on, this month is nothing short of festive. There are a series of astrological aspects happening this month, but November 2020 will be the best month for three zodiac signs: Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

In addition to the full moon lunar eclipse in Gemini, one of the main takeaways of November is that Mars, Mercury, and Neptune will finally station direct; two of them via their sign of rulership. This always feels like a breath of fresh air, but there's still a few things to tackle in the process. Despite Mercury catapulting forward, it will once again wrap up in the justice-seeking sign of Libra, before reentering Scorpio for a second time around. This will be interesting, especially in regard to information and contracts. For more context, check which of the 12 astrological houses are governed by Libra and Scorpio in your birth chart, because this is where you are bound to experience an epiphany of sorts.

More importantly, bountiful Jupiter will conjunct shadowy Pluto in Capricorn for the third and final time. This third wave of supercharged energy speaks to the dismantling, metamorphosis, and transformation taking place. Themes regarding structures, systems, and outdated ideologies are once again being brought to the forefront for review. Remember, Pluto destroys, empowers, regenerates, and transforms, and Jupiter magnifies everything it comes in contact with.

After the sun makes its debut in Sagittarius, and luscious Venus enters hypnotic Scorpio on Nov. 21, a full moon lunar eclipse will take the stage. Glimmering through the Mercury-ruled sign of Gemini, this cosmic event will revolve around the information being processed, communicated, and shared at a collective level, and the messenger planet will be in the last degree of Scorpio, which is considered a critical degree. Stay tuned, because the show is about to begin.

In the meantime, here's why Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces are in luck this month:

ciricvelibor/E+/Getty Images

Aries: You're Ready To Go, And You're Feeling Confident With Your Approach

Though you may be seeing things from a completely different perspective, this is where your superpower lies this month, Aries. If there's anything the year 2020 has taught you is, nothing is meant to stay the same — not even you. November bestows you with a sparkling new perspective, and the adrenaline stemming from your planetary ruler, Mars, stationing direct, will only intensify your passions.

Empowering and transformative, November's transits will inspire you in more ways than you think, which is well-deserved after all your hard work. This month is about making moves with no regrets, so go after what you desire. The lunar eclipse will touch down on your intellectually driven third house of communication, mindset, and immediate exchanges. You might even learn something new in the process.

Sagittarius: You're More In Tune With Yourself And Your Desires

Are you ready for your birthday season, Sagittarius? You're almost there, but a pivotal conjunction between your bountiful planetary ruler, Jupiter, and powerful Pluto, is here to awaken your greatest potential. Coming together for the third and final time — via your pleasurable second house of finances, stability, comfort, and unique possessions — it's time you go after the abundance you crave and deserve.

Venus will enter Scorpio on the first day of your birthday season, which will be an excellent transit for working behind on the scenes, especially when it comes to your finances. Although, given that Scorpio rules your 12th house of universal wisdom, you may want to cultivate a relationship with spirit in the meantime. The lunar eclipse will shake up your committed seventh house of partnerships, bringing closure and clarity to a significant partnership. Follow your intuition.

Pisces: You're Feeling Like Yourself Again, And It's Just The Beginning

Reach for the stars, Pisces. With the sun highlighting your expansive ninth house of opportunity, faith, and long-term goals for the first half of the month, you'll be looking toward the horizon with confidence and clarity. Although, things will only get more entertaining once Venus enters this area of your chart.

In the meantime, before you can bask in the relief of your planetary ruler, Neptune, stationing direct in your sign, it's important to stay present, as there will be a conjunction between your traditional ruler, Jupiter, and Pluto, in your 11th house of hopes, wishes, dreams, social networks, and sense of belonging in the world. Your sense of direction might change, but the lunar eclipse in Gemini will light the way.