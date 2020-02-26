Picture this: You’re dating someone new, and it seems like you’re just clicking on every level. The banter is great, your values are aligned, the sexual chemistry is lit, but there’s just one problem... They’re only interested in dating casually and you're ready for something serious. Frustrating. If you’re ready to settle down, it can be helpful to date people who are naturally more inclined to be on your wavelength from the start. In that case, knowing the zodiac signs who value commitment can be a total game-changer.

These are the signs who tend to prefer to be in long-term relationships. They prioritize secure partnership, rooting for a teammate, and loyalty above all else. While every sign in the zodiac is able to commit long-term, these signs simply make it look easy. So, if you're ready to stop swiping and couple up with someone who’s in it for the long haul, keep a lookout for these zodiac signs who are already on your level.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Taurus can commit like no other. Ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love, Taurus is warm-hearted, caring, and emotionally generous. As an earth sign, Taurus takes a very grounded approach to relationships. They're steadfast in their feelings and they're comfortable creating a strong foundation that will let their bond thrive for years to come. While they can be stubborn, that means they're willing to put up a fight for their relationship to work through the good times and the bad.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)‌

ferrantraite/E+/Getty Images

Sensitive, emotional Cancers often get a bad rap for being guarded, but they only put up walls to protect themselves from people who don't share their desire for true commitment. While it might take time to crack their tough outer shell, this reward is a relationship with a sign who deeply cares about love and connection. Once you have their affection and trust, they hold on tight. You can always count on a Cancer to be loyal when it comes to love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

While Scorpios might seem emotionally closed off at first, that couldn't be further than the truth. They'll open up when they deem the right person to be trustworthy. This sign prizes loyalty and commitment above all else. Once they're confident they've found their match, they'll reveal their softer side, along with the fiery passion they're so well-known for.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn never does anything halfway. If they’re investing their energy in something, whether it's in their career or their personal life, you can count on them to give it their all. This has much to do with their ruling planet, Saturn, which is associated with structure and ambition. They also have a more traditional view of relationships, meaning they see them as something you have to work at and commit to. So when Capricorn is in, they’re in all the way.

Choosing a partner is more complex than considering their zodiac sign. You should never settle for someone simply because you both are seeking to settle down. But when you share a goal with the right person, love can blossom. The next time your heart is craving something real, give these four signs a serious shot.