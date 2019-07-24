Committing to a relationship can be easier for some people than for others. You might recognize this from your own dating experience or that of your friends'. Chances are, you know some people who dive headfirst into a commitment with no issue, and others who will do anything not to be tied down. The zodiac signs who commit to relationships the most are the ones you can rely on to be your partner through thick and thin, even when times get tough.

Now, just because someone commits hard doesn’t mean they commit fast. Sometimes the most steadfast partners take a long time to open their hearts, but once they do, you can count on them to go the distance with you. So, if you’re in a new relationship and you want to see things progress quickly, be patient! With time, your love can grow and evolve into something super stable, loving, and strong. A solid commitment takes dedication, mutual understanding, and a desire to work through difficulties as a team. It’s something that doesn’t come around every day, but when you’ve got it, you know it’s a result of the trust you’ve built together.

If you’re dating one of these four signs, there’s a high likelihood that when they decide to commit to you, they’ll go all in.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Shutterstock Cancers are known for being sensitive and loyal, and their romantic relationships are no exception. They’ll fight fiercely for the people they love, and they’ll make building trust a priority. Cancers are happiest when they can feel confident that their relationship is on solid ground, with no drama, underlying problems, or unnecessary stress. When you’re dating a Cancer, you’ll notice that they always put you first. They’ll want to nurture and support you when life gets difficult, and they’ll love spending quality time with you in a low-key setting. Cancers don’t need grand gestures to feel loved — instead, they just want to know you’re there for them.

Taurus (Apr. 20 to May 20) Shutterstock Strong and stubborn, a Taurus isn’t quick to date just anyone. Instead, they want a partner who can fit in naturally with their lifestyle. It may take time for a Taurus to warm up to you, but when they do, they’re in it for the long haul. Taureans value consistency, so there is nothing they love more than a relationship where they can feel comfortable to be fully themselves. To show your love for a Taurus, make them feel like the most important person in the world. A Taurean’s heart is not easily won, but when it is, they’ll form a very special and intimate bond with their chosen partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 24) Zackary Drucker/The Gender Spectrum Collection Because Scorpios are so sensual, they can be improperly thought to prioritize sex over love. But this couldn’t be further from the truth — in fact, Scorpios want nothing more than to love one person deeply and wholeheartedly. They want a partnership that is full of passion and romance, and they can also be super protective of the one they love. A Scorpio falls head over heels in love and doesn’t look back. That being said, they don’t give their loyalty to just anyone. A Scorpio hides their true emotions until they know they can trust someone with their positive and negative qualities. A relationship with a Scorpio will never be boring, and honesty will be key to building a bond you can both feel confident in.