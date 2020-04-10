I don't know about you guys, but when Ariana Grande sang, "I'm just sayin', baby, I can't really miss you if I'm with you," I felt that. As much as you may love your boo, time spent apart is beneficial (and, IMO, kinda necessary) for every couple. Having "me time" is especially important for the zodiac signs who need personal space in their relationships. Just like old iPhones batteries, these signs need extra time to recharge, and they can only do that if they're on their own. Sorry, bae. It's not you, it's me. (But also kind of you.)

As sex and intimacy coach Irene Fehr previously told Elite Daily, it's perfectly natural to need a little respite from your SO. "We have two competing needs that collide in a relationship: the need to be individuals and the need to be in relationship or connection with another human being; to be ourselves and to belong," she said. "Both nourish and feed each other. When we're supported by partners, we feel safe to be ourselves. And when we're ourselves and have our individual needs met, we're better partners." If you're one of these five zodiac signs, then it's likely the case that you love your space.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) As the bull of the zodiac, Taureans are known for their strength and stamina. However, in order to keep being the reliable, resilient people they are, they need plenty of time to ~ chill ~ on their own. Those born under this sign may be pleasure-seeking romantics, but if they spend too long with any one person, they're likely to start butting heads. Give a Taurus time to soak in a bath with some scented candles, and when you return to them, they'll shower you with extra affection.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) Virgos thrive on routine, and when their schedule is interrupted, it can upend their whole day. If they have an SO with a penchant for making spontaneous plans and unexpected drop-ins, things are going to go south and fast. As shy, solitary individuals, Virgos need plenty of independent time to work, organize, and breathe, and anyone who dates one will have to learn to accept that. A Virgo in work mode is not to be disturbed, guys.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Shutterstock For Scorpios, having "me time" is a way of life. They rarely tire of their own company, and it's much more likely for them to find time spent with others exhausting — including their partner. Those born under this sign tend to be introverts, and because they're so intense, a Scorpio who isn't given enough space is likely to lash out. Don't get me wrong — Scorpios don't hate socializing. They just prefer to do it in very small doses.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Sagittarians pride themselves on being totally independent, and it's not just a front — they really do enjoy being on their own. Just like a Sag can't stand to stay indoors (or in any one place, really), they can't stand to be around the same person for too long. If variety is the spice of life, then Sags like to keep things really spicy — but they'll also bring plenty of spice to the bedroom once they're reunited with their partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Capricorns are a lot like Virgos: For them, work comes first, and there are no exceptions. Ambitious Caps work harder than just about anyone, and considering how blunt they are, they usually won't hesitate to put their partner on mute for an afternoon (or a week). Don't take it personally — Caps tend to thrive in solitude, and they're practical enough to recognize this.