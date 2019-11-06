Don't get it twisted: Alone time is a good thing. Regardless of your romantic status, taking a day or night just for yourself can be everything from mildly relaxing to totally healing. At any stage of a relationship, it's natural to want time and space to unwind. Of course, if you're a Sagittarius, Gemini, or Aries, one of the three zodiac signs who get restless in relationships, you may already know how much you value your freedom.

No matter your sign, communicating your needs to your partner can help everyone get on the same page. If you're feeling a little restless in your relationship or you're starting to think you need more time to yourself, letting your boo know where you're at can help you both move forward in a way that works for you. Whether you block out a night a week to just see your friends or pick a night a month to take yourself out on a date, prioritizing your freedom in a relationship can be an important practice.

And if you totally love your boo, but you also love having time and space for yourself, chances are you may be one of these three signs.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Fire sign Sagittarius is a freedom-seeker and an adventure-lover. One to hop on a bus without knowing where it's headed or drop everything to go on a last-minute road trip, this archer likes to do what they want to do, when they want to do it. The explorers of the zodiac, Sag likes to always be traveling and moving. Of course, when they meet someone as exciting as they are, Sag makes for a great partner and travel buddy. They love to learn and grow alongside another person, but they need to take lots of room for themselves.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Adaptable and energetic, air sign Gemini is all about change, growth, and evolution. These twins love to try new things and are always on the hunt for different experiences and lessons. Though they ultimately make communicative and supportive partners, Gemini can feel a little restless if they aren't constantly meeting new people and going to new places. A lover of conversation and connection, Gemini shines their brightest when they are chatting with others, especially with others they've never met before. Flirty and free-spirited, Gemini needs to be able to do their own thing and meet new people at every stage of their relationship.