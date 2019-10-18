3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Label Relationships Often Or Easily
You know those people who really thrive in ambiguous relationships? Even after months of seeing each other, they don’t want to put a label on things. They say there’s no need to add unnecessary pressure and that they’re happy with the way the situationship stands. Some zodiac signs don’t label their relationships because it just feels natural to them to leave things open-ended. And, depending on your personality, this may or may not stress you out.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with avoiding the DTR conversation, so long as both people are on the same page. But sometimes, one partner wants to make things official, while the other would prefer not to define anything specific. Then, these mixed expectations lead to hurt feelings down the road. Rather than avoiding the “where is this going?” chat, go ahead and have it early on as you begin dating. If one partner doesn’t want to label the relationship, they’ll voice this opinion, and then you’ll both have to decide how to move forward.
If you are seeing someone who doesn’t want to label things, it might have a lot to do with their individual preferences — and, of course, their astrological chart. These three signs are perfectly happy keeping their relationships open-ended.
Gemini (May 21 — June 21)
Geminis are extremely indecisive, and they want to keep their options open until they absolutely have to lock them down. If you’re newly dating a Gemini, you might hear them say things like, “Let’s just keep things casual!” or, “I’m not sure where I see this progressing.” They’re always super fun to hang out with, and in the moment, they can make you feel like the most important person in the world. But underneath this charm, they hold a deep-rooted fear that they’ll make the wrong decision.
Your Gemini partner will always be down to try new things with you, but they might clam up when you ask to take your relationship to the next level. They tend to take a little longer than others to decide to settle down.
Aquarius (Jan. 21 — Feb. 20)
When an Aquarian starts seeing someone, they’re constantly engaging in deep discussions to try to get to know their partner better. They also love witty banter and shared intellectual pursuits. But if Aquarians have one distinct quality, it’s their individuality — and they’re hesitant to give this up by entering into a partnership with someone.
An Aquarian isn’t about to define a relationship just because that’s the traditional thing to do. They want to do things their own way and take relationships at their own pace. They also aren’t quick to reveal their true feelings, so you may find them avoiding DTR talks so they don’t have to open up about their own insecurities. They may come around in time and decide to commit, but they need to be sure they won’t lose their sense of self in the process.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)
Sagittarians need to feel constantly challenged, and they’ll get bored if they stay in one place (physically or emotionally) for too long. They will fall for a new partner intensely, and yet, when it comes to making things official, they aren’t extremely keen to rush it. They may worry that their SO will hold them back from achieving their dreams.
Rather than labeling the relationship, your Sagittarian partner might say something like, “I just don’t want to be tied down” or, “I’m spending time working on myself right now.” It’s only when they feel like they are free to chase their goals that they feel comfortable letting someone in. For the most part, they’re happy to date without expectation of long-term commitment.
For these three signs, it’s completely natural to date without defining the relationship clearly. This doesn’t mean they don’t care about their partners, but it does mean they likely have some hang-ups about long-term commitment. Some people just process situations differently than others, and vulnerability can come as a challenge. And if someone is happiest without labeling things, they might be pretty set on keeping it that way.