You know those people who really thrive in ambiguous relationships? Even after months of seeing each other, they don’t want to put a label on things. They say there’s no need to add unnecessary pressure and that they’re happy with the way the situationship stands. Some zodiac signs don’t label their relationships because it just feels natural to them to leave things open-ended. And, depending on your personality, this may or may not stress you out.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with avoiding the DTR conversation, so long as both people are on the same page. But sometimes, one partner wants to make things official, while the other would prefer not to define anything specific. Then, these mixed expectations lead to hurt feelings down the road. Rather than avoiding the “where is this going?” chat, go ahead and have it early on as you begin dating. If one partner doesn’t want to label the relationship, they’ll voice this opinion, and then you’ll both have to decide how to move forward.

If you are seeing someone who doesn’t want to label things, it might have a lot to do with their individual preferences — and, of course, their astrological chart. These three signs are perfectly happy keeping their relationships open-ended.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) Shutterstock Geminis are extremely indecisive, and they want to keep their options open until they absolutely have to lock them down. If you’re newly dating a Gemini, you might hear them say things like, “Let’s just keep things casual!” or, “I’m not sure where I see this progressing.” They’re always super fun to hang out with, and in the moment, they can make you feel like the most important person in the world. But underneath this charm, they hold a deep-rooted fear that they’ll make the wrong decision. Your Gemini partner will always be down to try new things with you, but they might clam up when you ask to take your relationship to the next level. They tend to take a little longer than others to decide to settle down.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 — Feb. 20) When an Aquarian starts seeing someone, they’re constantly engaging in deep discussions to try to get to know their partner better. They also love witty banter and shared intellectual pursuits. But if Aquarians have one distinct quality, it’s their individuality — and they’re hesitant to give this up by entering into a partnership with someone. An Aquarian isn’t about to define a relationship just because that’s the traditional thing to do. They want to do things their own way and take relationships at their own pace. They also aren’t quick to reveal their true feelings, so you may find them avoiding DTR talks so they don’t have to open up about their own insecurities. They may come around in time and decide to commit, but they need to be sure they won’t lose their sense of self in the process.