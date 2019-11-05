3 Zodiac Signs Who Don’t Take Dating Too Seriously & Love Casual Flings

Meeting someone, falling madly in love, and settling down happily ever after is great and all, but sometimes you just want to have some fun for the moment and then keep it moving. The key to making this scenario work is to find like-minded dates who also aren't trying to get all heavy and lock things down. But where can you find these elusive, super-chill dates? One place to start is by looking to the stars and focusing on zodiac signs who don’t take dating too seriously.

These are the signs that tend to embrace their free-spirited nature. They live in the moment and are more commonly in it for a good time rather than a long time, so odds are they're also totally onboard with things between you casual. That's not to say a more serious relationship couldn’t develop down the road if the compatibility is there, but these signs are comfortable just taking things one day at a time and embracing the experience as it comes. So, if you're in the market for a fling or just want to go on a few no-pressure dates, here are the zodiac signs who are likely on the same page as you.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) For Aries, dating is an adventure, a conquest, and, above all else, it has to be fun. Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, this sign isn’t afraid to go after what they want; they love the chase and go all-in on seduction. Because of this, dating an Aries can be an intense and super-hot experience. But unlike a water sign like Scorpio, that possesses a similar intensity, an Aries coming on strong doesn’t necessarily mean they're trying to make a deeper connection. This sign is all about giving into the moment, following their intuition and impulses, and believing in letting tomorrow take care of itself.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) AegeanBlue/E+/Getty Images Geminis are world-class daters. They have a natural and powerful curiosity about people, so when they focus their attention on you it can feel like the rest of the world fades away. They are witty and fun-loving and have a gift of banter that can effortlessly sweep you off your feet. But this air sign also has a notoriously short attention span. They like to be kept on their toes and tend to get bored easily, which is why casually dating multiple people is often a better fit for this sign than focusing all their attention on just one person.