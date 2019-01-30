These 4 Zodiac Signs Thrive When They’re Single & They Love Having Freedom

Have you ever wondered why society tends to equate being "single" to being lonely and unfulfilled? I call bullsh*t on this idea, because there are so many reasons why being single can be the best thing that ever happened to you. It's when you have the freedom to do whatever you want, whenever you want. It's when you have the chance to get to know yourself in a way that you never could while in a relationship. It's when all the possibilities in the world are offered to you, and these zodiac signs thrive when they're single: Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In my opinion, it's a shame that so many of us are fed the narrative that you need someone else to complete you. At the end of the day, a relationship can be amazing, but so is reveling in your own company. When you spend so much of your life committed to someone else, you forget who you are when you're alone, and in a way, the person you are when you're on your own is the purest version of yourself that you'll ever find. If you happen to feel bummed out abut your status as single, it's time for you to learn from these zodiac signs and start seeing what an opportunity it is.

Virgo: They Can Get So Many More Things Done

A Virgo is juggling so many plans on their to-do list and things on their mind that they're pretty likely to enjoy the ease of being single. I mean, without a relationship to worry about, it's so much easier for them to accomplish all their goals. They've gotta get up for yoga at 6 a.m. then deal with a whole day's worth of packed activities. Do they have time to stay up until dawn whispering sweet nothings into their lover's ears? Not to mention the fact that they're so picky about potential partners, no one's good enough anyway.

Sagittarius: They Can Do Whatever They Feel Like Doing

When a Sagittarius has always got their sights set on the next adventure, being tied down to a relationship doesn't always sound like the most appealing idea. This is not to say that they're not romantic. It's just that they're so free-spirited that they're really not in the mood to compromise their spice for life for the sake of a relationship. They'd rather meet loads of interesting people, travel to the furthest reaches of the world, and have the flexibility to be available for spontaneous excursions whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Aquarius: They Love Being As Independent As Possible

Rather than worry about how they can fit themselves into someone else's world, an Aquarius is more concerned about how a potential partner can fit into theirs. An Aquarius is so individualistic, true to themselves, and irreplaceable that they're not changing for anyone. They're aware that so many relationships are about sacrifice; that they require you to give up certain parts of yourself. An Aquarius doesn't care. In their mind, the right relationship will come along and it will all make sense. In the meantime, they're perfectly happy being on their own.

Pisces: They Can Connect To Their Inner World

With how sweet and sentimental a dreamy Pisces is, does it surprise you that they usually don't have a problem with being single? Sure, they attract romance the way flowers attract bees, but once that romance starts to suffocate them, a Pisces is on their way out. They need quite a bit of solitude and peace in order to function properly. Their imagination is so vivid and intense that they'd rather have the free time to bask in it. In other words, a Pisces loves love, but their own world is so beautiful, they can easily find that love anywhere.