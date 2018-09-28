3 Zodiac Signs That Prefer To Have Casual Hookups Over Serious Relationships

Leo is a burst of energy, excitement, and passion. Leo loves the thrill of the chase, and is satisfied when they catch their "prey." But since Leo loves attention and has boundless energy, keeping things casual with one person lets them still prowl around town for another. Leo is driven by an urge to be admired and loved by everyone they interact with. They're also very confident, so they feel secure enough in themselves to have a casual fling. You won't find Leo dealing with insecurities and wondering if the other person likes them. Leo knows they do.

So if you find yourself encountering one of these signs in a casual hookup and you're thinking "maybe this could go somewhere" or "I can't wait for them to meet my mom," maybe take a beat. Considering the way these signs view commitment explains why, more often than not, they prefer to keep things casual and chill. That's not to say that a Leo, Gemini, or Sagittarius will never settle down, but they've got a lot of things (and people) to do in the meantime.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!