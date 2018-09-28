3 Zodiac Signs That Prefer To Have Casual Hookups Over Serious Relationships
Some people are really good at being in relationships. They are comfortable with consistency, commitment, and monogamy and might even feel lost being single. On the flip side, there are others who shudder at the idea of waking up to the same person day after day and having to (gasp!) text someone back in a timely fashion. If you're identifying with the latter, you might be one of the zodiac signs that prefer casual hookups over serious relationships. Your zodiac sign dictates certain personality traits and quirks, and affects the way you view the world and your role in it.
Since we're smack in the middle of the golden era of hookup culture, dating casually or hooking up with whoever you want, whenever you want, sometimes with just a few swipes and taps is pretty common. While relationships can take effort, time, and commitment, keeping things casual requires very little of your emotional bandwidth, if you're genuinely interested in staying low-key. Some zodiac signs tend to gravitate toward more seriously involved relationships, but at least for the moment, that's not your style. Below, these are the three signs that are most likely to be all about keeping things casual.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Gemini is known for being a transformative sign, meaning Gemini loves change and seeks new experiences constantly. The negative side of this is that Gemini can seem fickle or flighty, but they don't mean any harm — they're just looking for a good time! Gemini is great at making friends, is gregarious, and doesn't get overly attached, so they embrace a casual hookup. Gemini has difficulty committing to what time you're meeting for brunch, so not having to define a relationship is kind of an ideal scenario for them. Gemini is also super honest about how they're feeling so there's not going to be any "what are we" questions floating around. Gemini will let you know you're the one... for tonight at least.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)
Sagittarius is the most independent sign in the zodiac. They prioritize their freedom and constantly seek new knowledge and new experiences. So Sagittarius is great at keeping things casual. They're proud that they don't need anything from anyone, and in fact, committing to one person is kind of intimidating for them. But they're also social and inquisitive, so they don't love being alone all the time. Sagittarius prefers to keep things casual so they can continue to prioritize themselves — doing what they want, when they want.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Leo is a burst of energy, excitement, and passion. Leo loves the thrill of the chase, and is satisfied when they catch their "prey." But since Leo loves attention and has boundless energy, keeping things casual with one person lets them still prowl around town for another. Leo is driven by an urge to be admired and loved by everyone they interact with. They're also very confident, so they feel secure enough in themselves to have a casual fling. You won't find Leo dealing with insecurities and wondering if the other person likes them. Leo knows they do.
So if you find yourself encountering one of these signs in a casual hookup and you're thinking "maybe this could go somewhere" or "I can't wait for them to meet my mom," maybe take a beat. Considering the way these signs view commitment explains why, more often than not, they prefer to keep things casual and chill. That's not to say that a Leo, Gemini, or Sagittarius will never settle down, but they've got a lot of things (and people) to do in the meantime.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!