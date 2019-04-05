When I have fallen out of love in the past, it was a slow, gradual process where I could sense myself pulling back. I knew it was happening, but I felt powerless to stop it, and it took enough time that I kept hoping it was just the usual ebb and flow situation. I also couldn't help but be hard on myself for not figuring out a way to make it stop. It's all very Virgo of me. But for zodiac signs that fall out of love quickly, there are rarely a lot of warning signs that love is about to leave the building because it can happen practically overnight.

These are signs that tend to either not commit their hearts all the way in a relationship, or take a more intellectual and detached approach to love, making it much easier to fall out of love with little to no warning. So, if you happen to be dating one of these signs, it may be wise to guard you heart. That's not to say that any of these signs can't make deep, lasting love connections, because of course they can. It's just that, when a relationship with one of them is not meant to be, the end can come seemingly out of nowhere. If that is sounding awfully familiar, then chances are you are one of the following signs.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy For an air sign like Gemini, emotions come and go like the wind. One day it can be gale force winds, the next a gentle breeze. As a result, Geminis can be hot and cold in relationships, totally head over heels one minute and over it the next. This is a highly intellectual sign that tends not to go all the way in on a heart level, so it's easier for them to extract themselves from a relationship at a moment's notice. Until they happen to find “the one,” they tend toward epic crushes that evaporate as quickly as they began.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Ruled by Venus, Libra is all about getting caught up in the fantasy of falling in love and being swept off their feet. But when relationships enter a more comfortable mode, Libras can lose interest — seemingly out of nowhere. They equate love and passion, so when that slows a bit, they assume that the relationship has come to its conclusion and they disconnect with surprising ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy For a fire sign like Sagittarius, passion usually burns white hot only to sputter out at the slightest breeze. This sign is notoriously fickle and so they rarely settle down for long. That's because for Sagittarius, their true love is freedom and adventure. They want variety and excitement, and so when they feel like they are not longer getting that, or being challenged, they tend to get bored, which spells doom for the relationship. Then it's off to the next experience and conquest, like the love before never happened.