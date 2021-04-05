The fire signs of the zodiac — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — are very similar to their signature element in that they're dynamic, unpredictable, powerful, and so hot. But unlike with actual fire, the right partner doesn't have to worry about getting burned by them because they have some of the warmest hearts in the zodiac. And that's just one of the many, many reasons why fire signs make amazing partners.

Fire signs also tend to be more confident and bold. They know themselves and what they want, and they aren't afraid to go after it. They also aren't scared about making the first move and, for the most part (ahem, OK, maybe not Sagittarius), aren’t worried about jumping into a new romance and giving it their all. They can sometimes move a little too quickly, which can cause them to be serial monogamists. But that all comes from a natural optimism and desire to share their life and love with someone. And when that right person comes along, they can't wait to take on the world and all that it has to offer with their partner by their side. And that's just the beginning. Here are some more of the many reasons why fire signs make for such amazing partners.

1. They’re spontaneous and surprising. Uwe Krejci/DigitalVision/Getty Images Fire signs are very enthusiastic. When they get excited about something, they go all in. Whether that's a new hobby or trying new food, or even visiting a new place, they really go for it. As a result, you never know what the day will bring with these dynamic and spontaneous signs in your life. You could wake up to find them raring to try that new brunch spot that opened up or telling you to pack your bags for a road trip. The only real constant is that there's never a dull moment with them.

2. They're uninhibited in and out of bed. If there's one thing fire signs (particularly Leo) don't lack in, it's confidence. Fire signs aren't shy and they don't really care what people think of them, and usually assume others' impressions of them are positive anyway. This leads them to be fairly uninhibited and very pleased with who they are. This means they're fearless both in the streets and in the sheets, up for whatever should be fun and willing to experiment. Yep, things can get very hot with a fire sign.

3. They respect your need for personal space. Fire signs, Sagittarius especially, value their individuality and independence, so they need a fair amount of personal space. It also means that they understand other people's boundaries and respect their partners' same need for alone time to pursue their interests. They find this very attractive in a partner, as they want someone who can both keep up with them but also has their own interests and passions.

4. They're up for any adventure and to try new things. While fire signs have no trouble finding new things to do and try, they're also up to try just about anything their partner's curious about. They're all about expanding their world view and making the most of every day, and while that usually means they're in the driver's seat when it comes to an adventure, they also know when to keep an open mind and go along for the ride sometimes.

5. They push you to broaden your horizons. JuiceBros/E+/Getty Images Fire signs are very charismatic and their excitement can be infectious, so it's easy to get swept up in their enthusiasm. This is a great way for you to step out of your comfort zone and explore new sides of yourself. You'll find yourself trying new things and seeing the world from a new point of view when you're with them. What could be better than that, especially with your favorite person by your side experiencing it all with you?

6. They love hard and are super protective. All the fire signs have big hearts, and when they love they love hard. This is especially true of Leo, whose innate warmth and emotional generosity draws people to them. They're also fiercely protective of the ones they love. Once you're in a fire sign's inner circle, they'll burn down anyone who tries to hurt you. Aries prides itself on being a protector and doesn't shy away from confrontation, and even Sagittarius will catch you by surprise with how ferocious they can be about protecting the ones they love.

7. They don't hold grudges. Fire signs are known for being a bit temperamental. They do have a bit of a fiery streak and can even have a short fuse sometimes. But while their temper may burn hot, it fizzles out quickly. Before you know it, they're ready to talk things through and put them in the past. In their opinion, life is just too short and full of better ways to spend your energy than dwelling on frustrations from the past.