26 Tweets About Dating A Fire Sign That Are So Real, It Hurts

Dating a fire sign (an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius) can be a trip. They're usually deeply passionate about their beliefs, which is sexy on a good day and a sure-fire way to start an argument on a bad day. And on any day, a fire sign's lust for life almost always translates well into the bedroom. (See: Arguing as foreplay.) Looking at the tweets about dating a fire sign, it's clear that both the pros and cons of dating Aries, Leos, and Sagittarians are what keep fire sign relationships interesting, to say the least.

Symbolized by the ram, Aries tend to be hard-headed go-getters. The only force that can stop an Aries from doing what they want is either themself or another Aries. Similar to Aries, Leos can also be fiery and stubborn, but it's typically their ego and flair for the dramatic that gives them that "go hard or go home" mentality. And last but not least, Sagittarians. Their boldness comes from their love of adventure, whether that's booking flights or soaking up new philosophies. As you can imagine, if you haven't dated a fire sign, sometimes they can be too hot to handle.

But don't take it from me. Below, 26 tweets about dating fire signs that really get to the heart (or is it hearth?) of why they bring the heat as partners.