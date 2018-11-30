Don't cha wish your girlfriend was hot like a Sagittarius? If you're looking for a partner who's always in the mood for an adventure, look no further than this mutable fire sign. I can promise you that dating a Sagittarius will never stop being boring. If you're someone who loves being pushed out of their comfort zone and embarking on a wild ride, you need to all the Sagittarius energy that you can get. Sure, this zodiac sign also may be known for their inability to commit and their resistance to being tied down, but can you blame them? A Sagittarius has wings, and if you're not someone they can fly with, you're not worth their time. Are you wondering whether or not you are? If so, these zodiac signs are the best matches for Sagittarius: Aries, Gemini, and Leo. Even though no pair is flawless, these zodiac duos are pretty damn close.

However, let's get one thing straight: You can't measure astrological compatibility based on zodiac signs alone. There are several layers in both partners' birth charts that must be considered and synastry is an art that astrologers spend years perfecting. But hey, I don't think anyone would disagree that the following zodiac signs are made for each other.

Aries: A Ride-Or-Die Relationship

If I could sum up the partnership between a Sagittarius and an Aries in one word, it would be "exhilarating". Since both of these zodiac signs are made of the fire element, their intimacy is capable of turning into a full blown inferno. Aries is a cardinal fire sign that reacts instinctively and never shies away from a challenge while Sagittarius is expansive and mutable, always happy to amplify the energy of adrenaline-junkie Aries. Both of these zodiac signs are always in search of "more" out of life and they'll go out of their way to keep things in a constant state of excitement.

Think of this pair as a dynamic duo of superheroes. As they save the day, they're falling in love with each other's swift calls to action and adventure.

Gemini: They Complete Each Other

The relationship between a Gemini and a Sagittarius might just be the most important one they'll ever experience in life. Since they're opposite signs, they each contain what the other is missing. Half the time, this pair can't stand each other. But the other half? It's amazing enough to leave you believing in magic. When a Sagittarius and a Gemini click, it's fireworks beyond anything you've ever seen before. The only problem? Their differences may doom them before they ever get the chance to see it.

Think Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt or Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio. But also, think Kanye West and Taylor Swift. See where I'm going with this? Sparks can fly, but they can also crash and burn.

Leo: The Most Fun Couple In The Room

You know that pair that dazzles the entire room with effervescent and charismatic energy? Big chance that they're a Sagittarius and a Leo. Fellow fire sign Leo oozes color and creativity, making them endlessly fascinating to a Sagittarius who is always trying to learn more. And while mutable Sagittarius has an insatiable desire to journey near and far, fixed Leo provides them with a home that's so captivating, a Sagittarius would rather stay than leave.

While Leo is ruled by the sun and can't help but shine light wherever they go, Sagittarius is ruled by expansive and optimistic Jupiter, a planet that wants to be closest to the most luminous thing there is. Think of these two like a jewel-studded crown made of gold. Sagittarius is the jewel, and Leo is the gold.