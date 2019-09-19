15 Tweets About Dating An Aries That Are Straight Fire For This Fire Sign

Aries never quit, and quitters are never Aries. This bold and buoyant fire sign doesn't know the meaning the word quit, because all they do is win, win, win, no matter what (and no, DJ Khaled is not an Aries himself, but he does give off major Aries energy). Those born between March 21 and April 19 are best known for their passion and relentless determination, and while that makes them awesome achievers, it doesn't always make them the best of partners. I've rounded up tweets about dating an Aries that totally convey what it's like to romance this gung-ho sign, and while it's not always easy, it's almost always worth it.

If you're looking for a sign that's chill to date, you'll want to move along. An Aries is also not a great fit if you're looking for an SO who's going to hold your hand and calmly ask you about your day. Aries dream big, move fast, and love hard, which makes them tough to keep up with (especially since they often forget to tell people where they're going). These tweets perfectly explain why dating an Aries takes a lot of stamina, a little humility, and a willingness to lose all arguments.

They're Pretty Intense No one knows how to work hard and play harder quite like an Aries.

They're Not Great At Communicating An Aries hates getting bogged down by what they consider unnecessary details and nuances. After all, wasting time talking about "feelings" is only going to distract them from everything else they intend to accomplish.

They Aren't Touchy-Feely Types Aries like to do things quick and dirty, so don't expect them to enthusiastically engage in any sappy heart-to-hearts.

They Don't Want To Hear Your Problems "Save the drama for your mama." — An Aries, probably.

They're A Little Impulsive Don't be offended if your Aries SO takes off on a month-long cross-country trip without telling you — it probably just slipped their mind.

They're Quick To Change Their Mind Because Aries follow whims rather than plans, they're just as likely to jump in to a new relationship with both feet as they are to quickly retreat from one.

They Won't Hesitate To Ghost You Those born under the sign of the ram subscribe to an "every person for themselves" philosophy. Aries love to be number one, and they tend to always put themselves first, because duh. They're the most important.

They Never Back Down From An Argument An Aries? Losing an argument? Inconceivable.

They Love To Push People's Buttons This fire sign is a real spitfire, and they won't hesitate to instigate a petty fight. However, the moment they're convinced they're in the right, that argument is over. No hard feelings, right?

They Really, Really Should Not Date A Fellow Aries What happens when you put two people together who both know they're right and won't be convinced otherwise? You get two rams butting heads, and it's not going to end well.

They Play It Cool At First Aries are proud and willfully independent individuals, so if you think you're going to break an Aries' heart, you better think again.

They're At Once Aloof And Possessive Nobody can ever tie an Aries down. However, once an Aries decides they want to date you, it's pretty much a done deal.

They Refuse To Lose Break up with an Aries, and I'm pretty certain they'll find a way to convince you that they actually broke up with you. So there.

They're Supremely Confident Aries may think pretty highly of themselves, but why shouldn't they? They're winners through and through.

They Put Up A Tough Front, But They Are Sweeter Than They Let On An Aries may be constantly prepared for battle, but at their core, Aries are just playful, positive people who want to make the most out of life.