Back in college, when guys would ask me if I wanted to "chill" with them, it was hard not to laugh in their faces. It's impossible for me to "chill" with anyone because I have no chill. I'm a Scorpio, buddy. I'm so intense that I'll decide what you're thinking before you even do. I'll strike when you least expect it. I've been known to burst into tears when I can't find my phone.

When it comes to zodiac signs who are the most chill to date, Scorpio is not one of them. Even if I had a dollar for every person who has ever told me to "chill out," I couldn't pay someone enough to put up with my drama. (Shoutout to my Libra husband for doing it for free.)

I'm not saying that signs that tend to be chill are better or more desirable to date than those who are not. But if you do happen to be a sign that approaches dating with a laid-back attitude, chances are that you'll be spared from some major headaches (and perhaps your date will as well). If you're one of these zodiac signs, then you were basically born to be calm, cool, and collected with dates.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Shutterstock Aquarians tend to be a little slow to commit, but that's only because they want to be sure they've found a good match (as well as someone who will give them enough breathing room). While earnest and generous, Aquarians are still very much individuals, and they dislike dependence almost as much as they dislike conflict. This sign tends to be cool and even a little detached, so don't expect an Aquarius to ever get clingy or make a big scene. People born under this sign are blessed with the gift of not caring all that much about what other people think. That doesn't mean that they're callous — it just means that they're self-assured enough to do their own thing without worrying about judgment. As a result, Aquarians are more likely than most to be chill in their approach to both dating and life.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) If any sign epitomizes chill, it's Pisces. Intuitive and gentle, Pisceans seek calm in all facets of their life, so having a dating life that is free from drama and judgment is of utmost importance to them. People born under the sign of the fish are intrinsically faithful and trusting, so you never have to worry about any accusations coming your way when you date a Pisces — they'll always take you at your word. Though Pisces is a water sign along with the decidedly unchill Scorpio and Cancer signs, Pisceans are more delicate than volatile. Because Pisceans are always down to listen to their dates endlessly and ask for nothing in return, dating a Pisces is like having a personal therapist and a chilled-out partner in one.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Shutterstock If there is anything that Libras love, it's harmony. Seeing as it's the sign of the scale, Libras tend to be natural diplomats who require balance to feel at peace. Communicative and easygoing, you can usually depend on people born under this sign to seek solutions rather than cause conflict. Even if you get into a fight with a Libra, you know it's only a matter of time before they act as mediator to find a fair solution. Libras are also known for being open-minded and mild-mannered, which makes getting along with (and dating) one a breeze. While sometimes that need for harmony can be taken to the extreme, causing Libras to act detached or unemotional, you can trust that a Libra wants to make dating as easy and chill as possible for both partners.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) When a Sagittarius falls for someone, it's full speed ahead for them, but that's not because they're eager for control — it's because their zest for life compels them to fully commit to everything they do. Sagittarians tend to easily attract both friends and dates, and that's probably because they're so adaptable and flexible. Why waste time being stubborn when that time is better spend exploring and having fun? Sagittarians are usually not afraid to say what they're thinking, which prevents their dates from having to play mind games. They're an open book, and their refreshing honestly and optimism makes them easy to get along with and to love. While not the chillest of people in general, Sagittarians do make for utterly chill people to date.