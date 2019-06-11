3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Chill Brides, Every Step Down The Aisle

After dating, engagement, and months of wedding planning — the day has come to tie the knot. Whether you've been planning your dream wedding since childhood or you're known for being a little, ahem, particular about the way you like things, your wedding day may not be the most relaxing time of your life. However, if you tend to go with the flow or you've never really been into planning the little parts of big events, you may be one of these three zodiac signs most likely to be chill brides.

From enjoying time with your guests to just wanting to eat good food and dance, there are plenty of reasons a bride may keep their wedding day on the mellow side. Of course, it's also important to note that wanting your wedding day to go as planned or getting a little tense before tying the knot is totally OK too. Whether you exchange vows in jeans and flip flops or you want your wedding day to be a black tie affair, your special day can look like whatever makes you and your boo feel the most comfortable.

Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to be chill brides.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy Talkative Gemini is great at rolling with the punches. Their ability to see the good in all things can actually make it harder for them to make big choices. When it comes to their wedding day, these twins are just excited to be around the people they love. Not likely to get tied up in the details or to sweat the small stuff, Geminis are more likely to spend their weddings chatting with everyone and eating the amazing food they picked out. And in the event of a fashion mishap or a big family fight, they'll be ready to work it out.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Giphy Libra wants their wedding to be fun and fulfilling for all their guests — from the perfect food and music, to the overall vibe. Although Libra is known for their sensuality and romanticism, when it comes to walking down the aisle Libra bride will have their focus on everyone else's enjoyment. They'll spend their wedding checking in with all those around them, seeing what they can do to make their night special for everyone. Although this willingness to make everyone happy may make the initial planning take a little bit longer, on the day of their wedding, Libra is likely to be married and mellow.