In my opinion, a person can have many more desirable qualities than being "mellow" or "agreeable." Perhaps this is because I'm from suburban New England. But more likely, it's because I'm a Capricorn, one of the five zodiac signs who are the least chill in relationships.

If you're anything like me, you may find it hard to "play it cool," in both relationships and life. If you're really like me, phrases like "take it easy" or "calm down" may make you want to scream and throw your toaster oven out of your kitchen window. I've been told that being "mellow" can be a fun way to live your life, mainly by friends who are air signs. In my personal dictionary, however, "chill" only refers to Chilean sea bass and chilled white wine, i.e., the components of a fancy four-course meal to be consumed after getting a promotion at work. What can I say? I've never really been able to "relax" or "see where things go," and I have minimal interest in "casually hanging out" with someone I have "uncasual" feelings for.

Here are five zodiac signs who have many amazing qualities, none of which include being "chill" in romantic relationships.

Shutterstock

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) With a penchant for fancy dates and big gestures, Leo rarely does anything on the down-low. Gregarious and talented, Leo loves to be the center of attention and can always find the spotlight, no matter where they go. When they start to have feelings for someone, this lion will want to shower their date in love and attention.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Enthusiastic and positive, Aries keeps their eye on the prize. When this ram starts seeing someone new, there's no hiding how amped they are. Competitive and lively, this fire sign has one speed: full throttle. Loving the chase and living to pursue their crushes, Aries develops feelings quickly and doesn't care who knows it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Though they might not show it immediately, when a Scorpio starts seeing someone new, they tend to get attached fast. Sensitive and intense, Scorpio falls deeply and quickly. While they may appear cool and guarded, this scorpion is preparing for the long haul.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Sensitive Cancer has feelings and isn't afraid to show it. The mother of the zodiac, when this crab makes space for someone new in their love life, they're drawn to nurture and tend to them instantly. Not one for flings or hookups, Cancer will have you crying about your own mother on your first date.