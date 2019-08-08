Being too chill can actually backfire and make dating even more difficult, says House. “When ‘selflessly’ trying to please others, you are also showing yourself as someone who doesn't deserve to be pleased,” she explains. “There’s nothing to work for. And people place a greater value on things that they have to work for. That doesn’t mean that you have to play games. That simply means that you need to have needs, voice your needs, and have integrity to your needs. It doesn’t always have to be about what they want. Sometimes it can and should be about you too.”

Dorell adds that, by not being clear about what it is that you want from a relationship, you may be setting up any relationship that comes out of it to fail. “Not speaking up or setting healthy expectations and boundaries sets you up for more frustration that will only build moving forward,” she concludes.

The takeaway here is that it's all about finding a balance between not being over-eager without giving up all your agency at the same time. Remember that you have every right to pursue the kind of relationship dynamic that feels best to you. Sure, there's a risk that some people might be put off by you being more open about what you want, but that’s a sign they aren’t the right fit for you anyway. So, that’s actually a positive thing, and just one more reason just to be honest about what you need and who you are.