Some celebs flaunt their love loud and proud on social media and in interviews, and TBH, I love to see it. (Shoutout to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for allowing me to be a part of their beautiful journey.) But then there are the A-listers who'd sooner relocate to Antarctica than reveal details about their love lives, which I totally respect, however grudgingly. Everyone has a right to private, and for the most private celebrity couples, keeping their relationship under wraps is a way of life. Again, that's their prerogative. But c'mon, guys. Can't you post at least one couple selfie on Instagram? For me?

From couples who have secretly been together for what seems like forever to those who haven't even confirmed their relationship status (just admit it, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks), tons of Hollywood stars would rather talk about their latest projects than the person they're dating. That won't stop the paparazzi from photographing their maybe-date nights and secret smooches, however. Some super-private celeb couples are constantly in the limelight, even though they would really rather not be. (Sorry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.) Here are some A-list couples who like to keep their relationship private... but don't always succeed.

Zendaya & Jacob Elordi FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Ever since the Euphoria co-stars were spotted reportedly vacationing together in August 2019 in Athens, Greece, fans have been speculating about this maybe-relationship. Over the past year, Zendaya and Elordi have been seen reportedly visiting Elordi's parents in Australia, shopping in Los Angeles, and even kissing in New York City, though two have yet to confirm their rumored romance. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Zendaya and Elordi about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back.)

Issa Rae & Louis Diame Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images According to an October 2012 Washington Post article, Rae and her Senegalese businessman boo have been together for at least eight years. They've made a few red carpet appearances together, but Rae never talks about her relationship with Diame — even after her Insecure co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji accidentally confirmed her engagement to Entertainment Weekly in March 2019. Rae still hasn't confirmed the engagement herself, so it's hard to say when these two will tie the knot (if they're not already secretly married, that is).

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Fans don't know for sure when Swift first met her British actor BF, though it's believed they crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala, based on the lyrics of "Dress" from Swift's Lover album. A year later in May 2017, reports emerged claiming the two were dating and had been for several months. Despite her history of high-profile relationships, Swift has made it clear this relationship is private, and Alwyn is similarly coy about their romance. As he told British Vogue in September 2018, "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

Bobby Berk & Dewey Do Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though it's a well-known fact Queer Eye's Berk is married, he's pretty tight-lipped when it comes to his surgeon hubby. According to a May 2019 Instagram post from Berk, he and Do started dating in May 2004, and — after just over eight years of dating — the pair tied the knot in June 2012. Since Do doesn't even have a public IG account, the only details fans have about their 16-year relationship all come from Berk, and no, he doesn't share a lot of them.

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images According to Grazia, Olsen and Eisner were reportedly first spotted together in October 2017 at a gala in Los Angeles. An insider for Radar claimed Olsen reportedly met the artist through mutual high school friends and were close for years before they started dating. In Feb. 2019, another insider for Radar claimed Eisner reportedly likes his privacy, which is why he never accompanies Olsen on the red carpet. "It's not that they are trying to keep their relationship on the down low," the source claimed. "Louis just doesn't like the spotlight — even less so than Ashley." (Elite Daily previously reached out to Olsen's rep for comment on the relationship but didn't hear back.)

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer If you know next to nothing about Stewart's relationship with her Hollywood screenwriter GF, then you're def not alone. News of Stewart and Meyer's relationship first broke in August 2019 when the two were spotted kissing in New York City, though — as Stewart revealed during a November 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show — they met all the way back in 2013. While they keep their loving on the down-low, Stewart did tell Stern she already has plans to propose in the future.

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images When actors Roberts and Hedlund were first romantically linked in March 2019, sources claimed the relationship wasn't serious. "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," an insider reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. Though little else is known about their relationship, Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that the two are reportedly expecting their first child together. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Roberts' rep for comment on the reported pregnancy but didn't hear back.)

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Until the June 2020 Rolling Stone cover story featuring Bad Bunny dropped in May, most fans didn't even realize the singer and rapper was in a relationship, though he and Berlingeri had already been dating for years. Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone he first met the model and jewelry designer in April 2017 after a concert in Puerto Rico, and they kept their relationship totally private until February 2020, when they sat courtside at a Miami Heat game. They still keep their romance pretty hush-hush, but they're a little less private nowadays.

Kate Middleton & Prince William Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images I know what you're probably thinking: Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are constantly in the spotlight, but IMO, they still manage to keep their relationship pretty private. They first became an item in 2003 after meeting at University of St Andrews two years earlier, and they were together for nearly seven years before William popped the question in October 2010. Not long after, the royal couple got married in April 2011, and though they've been photographed together thousands of times since then, you'll rarely see these two engaging in any PDA.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Just like the Cambridges, the Sussexes are the subject of constant speculation, despite revealing very little about their romance. The couple was set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016, and in November 2017, they officially announced their engagement (though apparently, Harry actually proposed months before that). Since their May 2018 wedding, Meghan and Harry have tried to avoid the paparazzi with little success — even after they stepped down as senior royals.

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Actors Kravitz and Glusman started dating in September 2016 after meeting at a bar while out with friends (as Kravitz revealed to Rolling Stone in October 2018). Though they've shown each other plenty of IG love since then, they rarely share details about their four-year romance, and fans didn't even know about their February 2018 engagement until six months after the fact. Similarly, the couple didn't share pics from their June 2019 wedding until New Year's Eve 2019.

Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images + Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images It's unclear when exactly Hemsworth met model and fellow Aussie Brooks, so fans were shook when The Daily Mail published photos of Hemsworth and Brooks reportedly getting lunch with Hemsworth's parents in Sydney in December 2019. A month later, the maybe-couple was photographed kissing on the beach, and they were most recently seen on a reported lunch date in July 2020 in Los Angeles. Despite showing plenty of PDA, the two still haven't commented on their relationship status.

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Washington is notoriously private when it comes to her marriage and family, and you may not even know that she tied the knot with former NFL star Asomugh all the way back in June 2013. According to the Daily News, the couple met after Asomugh went with a mutual friend to see Washington perform in Race on Broadway in 2010, and the rest is history. The two are rarely seen or photographed together, and there's a reason for that. As Washington told Glamour in September 2013, "I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life."