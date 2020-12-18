1. Kim K's Refrigerator

On Jan. 7th, 2020, Kim Kardashian posted a Skims advertisement on her Instagram and the internet was shook by Kim K standing in front of of a very empty refrigerator. Kim later gave a full tour of her pantry and multiple refrigerators to prove she, in fact, kept her house stocked. After that, everyone basically said they wanted to live there:

2. Tom Hanks' Golden Globes Grimace

After the Golden Globes aired on Jan. 5, eagle-eyed Twitter fans couldn't help but notice Tom Hanks' grimace during Ricky Gervais' monologue, after Gervais told a joke about Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal. Of course, Hanks' reaction became a hilarious meme.

3. Debby Ryan Smirk

Debby Ryan became a meme on TikTok in May 2020, thanks to resurfaced old clips from the 2012 Disney Channel movie Radio Rebel, among some others. The most meme-d clip showed Ryan giving an awkward smirk to her crush.

And Ryan even got in on the joke.

4. Elf On The Shelf

In December, plenty of big-name celebs began posting a new take on Elf On The Shelf memes, which had them literally turning each other into the Elf On The Shelf. The memes feature a mini-version of a celeb styled as the holiday kid's toy, placed on another celeb's shoulders. See: Cardi B on Taraji P.

5. Ina Garten's Martini Glass

The Barefoot Contessa, aka Ina Garten, shared a cocktail recipe video during quarantine in April, and it soon became a meme because of her giant martini glass. The quar jokes about cocktail hour and if she was OK ensued:

6. Meryl Streep Drinking

The legendary Meryl Streep also dove down with a cocktail during quarantine in April, and shared a video of herself with famous friends, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, singing a show tune during Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration live stream. At one moment, Streep decided she should drink straight from the bottle, rather than her glass, and the Meryl Streep drinking meme was born:

7. Kim K's Private Island

When Kardashian shared photos of a luxury vacation on Oct. 27, people couldn't help but meme Kim K's private island tweet after she shared her 40th birthday pics, and said she got all her "inner circle" tested for the trip. Thus, the private island meme was born: