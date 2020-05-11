28 'Outer Banks' Memes For Both Pogues & Kooks To Enjoy

While most fans have already finished Outer Banks (and maybe even rewatched one to five times), they can't stop thinking about Netflix's hit teen drama. Luckily, there are many, many Outer Banks memes out there to keep the summer vibes going. While boat chases, treasure hunts, and kisses in the rain might not be the norm in your day-to-day life, the show’s unique combination of these famous tropes is just what your social feed needs.

Not only does Outer Banks have all the makings of a successful teen drama — an undeniably attractive cast, a bumpin' soundtrack, shocking twists and turns, and plenty of adventure — but also, the situations and characters are enough to keep even the pickiest of viewers hooked. From the start, the Pogues, consisting of John B. (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and JJ (Rudy Pankow), plus Kook-turned-Pogue Sarah (Madelyn Cline), managed to snag viewers’ hearts with their hilarious banter, thirst for gold, and lust-filled moments.

Whether you're a Pogue for life or you're siding with the Kooks (how dare you, I might add) it’s hard to say which aspect of the show is the most meme-able. One this is for sure, though: Social media has a lot to say about this North Carolina-set Netflix show.

The fact that all of the leads are smokin' hot makes watching that much easier.

Specifically, there are tons of memes about the three guys. First, there's John B., king Pogue and Sarah's star-crossed lover, whose fashion has fully influenced everyone's summer 2020 lewks.

Then there's Pope, who had the lethal combo of beauty and brains, something true fans didn't sleep on.

Finally there's JJ, the blond who lowkey stole the show and loves his gun almost as much as (fans theorize) he loves Kiara.

If the JJ love is strong, the Kiara-JJ fandom is indestructible.

All of this fan love leads to one thing and one thing only: As soon as Season 1 came out, viewers were already clamoring for more.

While Netflix has yet to announce plans to continue the series as of May 11, the Outer Banks love has never been stronger (or more meme-worthy).