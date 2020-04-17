With steamy hookups, sun-kissed hotties, and enough twists to make your head spin, Outer Banks has been making waves since its release on April 15. The new teen drama offers viewers plenty of adventure in its first 10-episode season, but fans are already wondering if there will be an Outer Banks season 2. With a cliffhanger of a finale and plenty of unanswered questions, there's still so much for fans to unpack in the story of John B. and his Pogue crew.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Outer Banks follow. Viewers last saw star-crossed lovers John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) getting rescued after sailing head-first into a tropical depression to evade the cops — the cops who were after them due to Sarah's father, AKA series' bad guy Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), framing the death of Sheriff Peterkin on John B., even though it his own son Rafe (Drew Starkey) who killed the sheriff.

Still, things are looking up, because John B. got to tell the police over radio that Ward was responsible for the death of his father as well as the death of Peterkin. Plus, after getting recused from the tropical depression by some friendly fishermen, John B. found out the boat he's on with Sarah is on the way to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, where the gold the were searching for all season is now hidden.

Fans have so many questions they're itching for answers to. Does Ward get put away for every horrible thing he's done, or will he be able to pay off the new Sheriff and continue being a miserable person? Is Barry blackmailing Rafe after learning of the murder he committed? What's going on with Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Kiara (Madison Bailey), and will there be more steamy makeouts to keep fans daydreaming about a forbidden romance?

With so much left to be answered, Season 2 simply needs to be made. Unfortunately, it might take a little bit to get a firm answer. Netflix has yet to announce a second season. Fans likely won't hear about any decisions until the success of Season 1 is determined. Plus, with the production of new shows being placed on hold during the coronavirus, as of the series' launch in April, the timeline for making future episodes would be unclear anyway.

If fans do see more from John B. and the Pogues, the earliest viewers could expect an air date would likely be around spring 2021, which gives fans a year to watch Season 1 as many times as possible.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.