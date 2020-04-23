Whether you're dreaming of getting into Pogue-level mischief or simply lounging in a Kook castle, the Outer Banks lifestyle is the epitome of chill times (minus all of the class tension and murder, of course). While the suntans and surfing skills help, it's the music that really sets the vibe on the show. When you take a second to focus on something other than the ridiculously attractive cast, you'll realize the Outer Banks Season 1 soundtrack seriously slaps, and you're going to want to add it to your Spotify favorites ASAP.

It makes sense the music would be on point, because pretty much every other aspect of the show is, too. Following a group of adventure-seeking teens, Outer Banks is the ideal mix of romance, mystery, and endless summer vibes. As John B. (Chase Stokes) says in the very first episode, "Our mission this summer is to have a good time, all the time." While fans might not be able to take a trip to OBX (aka the barrier islands off North Carolina's coast), the soundtrack is the perfect way to soak up some of that easygoing energy. Blast it while lounging on your balcony, riding your bike, or just having a picnic in your living room.

Though risky treasure hunts might be off the table, having a zest for life like John B., Kiara, JJ, and Pope is absolutely within reach thanks to this Pogue-worthy playlist.

Here's a list of the songs played throughout Outer Banks Season 1:

"Left Hand Free" by alt-J "Up Up" by Sandollar "Maria También" by Khruangbin "High School Lover" by Cayucas "Fimmi Gyal" (Radio Edit) by Stylo G "The Infamous Bill" by Khruangbin "Hold Me" by The Teskey Brothers "Lingua (feat. Stylo G)" by Sub Focus "It’s All In Your Head" by The Shivas "The Number 4" by Khruangbin "Someday Soon" by Harlem "Unholy Water" (feat. Chase Perryman) by John Pearson "You've Got the Heat" by Luster "It's Never Enough" by Audiodub "Itotiani" by Chicano Batman "Sex & Drugs" by A Giant Dog "Sisters & Brothers" by Khruangbin "Evan Finds the Third Room" by Khruangbin "Summer" by Skinshape "Populonia" by Mattiel "Draco" by BBG Baby Joe "Borrowed World" by Widowspeak "Continents" by Hembree "Rules" by Khruangbin "The W.A.N.D." by The Flaming Lips "December" by Killimanjaro "People Everywhere" (Still Alive) by Khruangbin "Megaton Mile" by Local Natives "I Can't Leave You" by Destinations "198" by Hundred Visions "Goin' On" by iiGotProductOfficial "Pity" by Royal Headache "Lust for Hearts" by Modern Pantheist "Version" by Jah Levi & The Higher Reasoning "Master of Life" by Khruangbin "Police On My Back" by The Clash "Half a Mile" by Elenowen "The Raft" by Fat Freddie's Drop "Trouble" by Cage The Elephant "Dream A Little Dream Of Me" (Single Version) by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Though there's no news on a Season 2 yet, here's to hoping Netflix brings back Outer Banks, if only for more awesome tunes.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.