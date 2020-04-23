Netflix

The 'Outer Banks' Season 1 Soundtrack Is Full Of Chill, Feel-Good Songs

By Rachel Varina

Whether you're dreaming of getting into Pogue-level mischief or simply lounging in a Kook castle, the Outer Banks lifestyle is the epitome of chill times (minus all of the class tension and murder, of course). While the suntans and surfing skills help, it's the music that really sets the vibe on the show. When you take a second to focus on something other than the ridiculously attractive cast, you'll realize the Outer Banks Season 1 soundtrack seriously slaps, and you're going to want to add it to your Spotify favorites ASAP.

It makes sense the music would be on point, because pretty much every other aspect of the show is, too. Following a group of adventure-seeking teens, Outer Banks is the ideal mix of romance, mystery, and endless summer vibes. As John B. (Chase Stokes) says in the very first episode, "Our mission this summer is to have a good time, all the time." While fans might not be able to take a trip to OBX (aka the barrier islands off North Carolina's coast), the soundtrack is the perfect way to soak up some of that easygoing energy. Blast it while lounging on your balcony, riding your bike, or just having a picnic in your living room.

Though risky treasure hunts might be off the table, having a zest for life like John B., Kiara, JJ, and Pope is absolutely within reach thanks to this Pogue-worthy playlist.

Here's a list of the songs played throughout Outer Banks Season 1:

  1. "Left Hand Free" by alt-J
  2. "Up Up" by Sandollar
  3. "Maria También" by Khruangbin
  4. "High School Lover" by Cayucas
  5. "Fimmi Gyal" (Radio Edit) by Stylo G
  6. "The Infamous Bill" by Khruangbin
  7. "Hold Me" by The Teskey Brothers
  8. "Lingua (feat. Stylo G)" by Sub Focus
  9. "It’s All In Your Head" by The Shivas
  10. "The Number 4" by Khruangbin
  11. "Someday Soon" by Harlem
  12. "Unholy Water" (feat. Chase Perryman) by John Pearson
  13. "You've Got the Heat" by Luster
  14. "It's Never Enough" by Audiodub
  15. "Itotiani" by Chicano Batman
  16. "Sex & Drugs" by A Giant Dog
  17. "Sisters & Brothers" by Khruangbin
  18. "Evan Finds the Third Room" by Khruangbin
  19. "Summer" by Skinshape
  20. "Populonia" by Mattiel
  21. "Draco" by BBG Baby Joe
  22. "Borrowed World" by Widowspeak
  23. "Continents" by Hembree
  24. "Rules" by Khruangbin
  25. "The W.A.N.D." by The Flaming Lips
  26. "December" by Killimanjaro
  27. "People Everywhere" (Still Alive) by Khruangbin
  28. "Megaton Mile" by Local Natives
  29. "I Can't Leave You" by Destinations
  30. "198" by Hundred Visions
  31. "Goin' On" by iiGotProductOfficial
  32. "Pity" by Royal Headache
  33. "Lust for Hearts" by Modern Pantheist
  34. "Version" by Jah Levi & The Higher Reasoning
  35. "Master of Life" by Khruangbin
  36. "Police On My Back" by The Clash
  37. "Half a Mile" by Elenowen
  38. "The Raft" by Fat Freddie's Drop
  39. "Trouble" by Cage The Elephant
  40. "Dream A Little Dream Of Me" (Single Version) by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
Though there's no news on a Season 2 yet, here's to hoping Netflix brings back Outer Banks, if only for more awesome tunes.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.