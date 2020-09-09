Life is about to look a lot different for Kris Jenner and her family. The Kardashians announced on Sept. 8 that their hit reality show is coming to an end in 2021 after nearly 15 years and 20 seasons on E!, and fans have mixed reactions to the big news. One thing is for sure, though. These Kris Jenner memes about Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending are downright hilarious.

Kim Kardashian broke the news to her "amazing fans" in an emotional Instagram post alongside a promo pic from Season 1 of the show. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim wrote. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Kim, on behalf of her entire family, went on to thank the "thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience" including Ryan Seacrest. "I wouldn’t be where I am today," she added of the show. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Of course, avid viewers of the show had a lot to say about the show ending, but the ones who expressed themselves best did so with memes of Jenner, cracking jokes about how the now-iconic momager must be handling one of the family's biggest cash cows coming to an end.

There's no doubt fans are going to miss seeing Jenner's onscreen antics each Sunday night, but luckily for everyone, she's probably got some other projects up her sleeve and we won't be missing her for too long.