There's a new meme making the rounds on Twitter, and it features none other than everyone's favorite cheer coach on Glee, Sue Sylvester. People from all over the globe are joining in on the fun and sharing their own edits of a memorable Glee scene that's making a comeback 11 years after it first aired. If you haven't seen it yet (or even if it's all over your timeline), you won't regret checking out 24 of the best Sue Sylvester memes that'll help you kick off the end of 2020 with a laugh.

Before I get into all the LOL-worthy iterations of the meme, let's go back to the beginning. According to Know Your Meme, Twitter user @elmotumbokon kicked off the trend in June 2020 when he shared a screenshot of Sylvester saying, "I am going to create an environment that is so toxic." Along with the screenshot, @elmotumbokon captioned, "Sue Sylvester when she's going to create an environment that is so toxic," which inspired others to share their own renditions of the scene. It began trending again in late November, with a whole new crop of memes.

If you're a Glee fan who tuned into all the drama, music, and laughs over the course of the series, you'll probably remember this notable moment from 2009 in Season 1 Episode 7, "Throwdown." In the scene, Sylvester declares she's going to destroy the Glee Club at school by causing a rift in the team to divide it in two. Though everything doesn't go exactly as planned, the moment is undoubtedly one of Sylvester's best (or at least quote-worthy) as the conniving bully of Glee.

The Twitterverse has brought back the Glee star with the latest meme trend, with users putting their own spin on it by editing Sylvester's quote to create entirely new jokes.

TBH, Sue Sylvester is making a comeback like no other, and naturally, Gleeks are ecstatic.

There were plenty of meta jokes pointing out how the meme became so popular that it was taking over people's social media feeds.

People even showed off their creative chops by adding edits to Sylvester's face. User @wtfisdmlm transformed Sylvester into her happy alter-ego saying, "I am smiling."

Some memes got downright silly.

Sue Sylvester meets Lady Gaga in this meme, which has the caption, "I am going to create a romance that is so bad."

Of course, other pop music artists like Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and Whitney Houston also got a shoutout.

In a nod to Styles' hit song, @ABorcoman turned Sylvester's quote into: "I am going create a line that is so fine."

There's even a Disney version of the meme that pays homage to the iconic series, That's So Raven.

People used the meme to express their mental state.

User @samcorb just about sums up how everyone's feeling after the onslaught of Sylvester memes on Twitter.

Despite the urge to escape the ubiquitous meme, people still seem to be enjoying all the iterations that are rolling their their timelines:

Here's to ending 2020 with Sue Sylvester's snark all over your timeline!