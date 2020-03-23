After days of self-quarantine, the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has offered some much-needed routine and interaction to everyone social distancing... even if you are just talking to virtual animals on an island. Video game fans were pumped for the March 20 release of the new Animal Crossing game even before the coronavirus pandemic caused everyone to stay inside, but now the quaint game has taken on a whole new purpose. These Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes emphasize why the new game is the perfect escape from reality right now.

Animal Crossing has always stood out from other popular video game franchises for its cute and peaceful gameplay. Rather than presenting players with complex puzzles, brutal fights, or intricate platforming like most other popular video games, Animal Crossing has always just been about settling into a new, quiet life full of designing homes, catching bugs, fishing, and chatting with neighbors. It may sound a bit bland to the uninitiated, but there's a reason the game series has become one of Nintendo's best-selling and most beloved franchises.

The latest addition to the Animal Crossing series, called Animal Crossing: New Horizons, was released on Friday, March 20, several days after most of the world had shut itself off to the outside world in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It turned out, the game was the perfect balm for everyone struggling with social distancing, and players posted a ton of memes on social media celebrating it.

Players are also making a lot of jokes about a particularly tricky requirement in the game. In order to upgrade an early section of the gameplay, players are tasked with finding thirty iron nuggets, a fairly rare item.

Even people who do not have the game yet are getting in on the meme-making fun.

If you're looking for a new game to help you make it through the lonely days of quarantine, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for purchase now.

