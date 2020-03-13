If you're chilling out at home this weekend, odds are, you might get a little bored. You may open up your go-to apps and see zero new #content, because you've already scrolled through it all. Don't look at your roommates and say "ugh," OK? Simply download the best iPhone games to play with your friends that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

These games were designed for times like this when you don't have any plans but still want to hang out with your best buds. They allow everyone in your group chats to compete amongst each other, and try to claim their "first place" crown. Some require you to pick a whimsical character and race it down a fantasy world's track. Others ask you to come up with words for points in a Scrabble-like setting.

No matter what the quest may be, though, these games can all be played from the comfort of your couch. They don't require you to switch out of your sweatpants or ditch your cozy blankets. (Phew, that was a close one.) These 10 games bring your friends together for some quality fun, and make sure you're never bored while you're sitting at home.

1. Words With Friends Words With Friends The first of these games is a classic: Words With Friends. It's a puzzle game that requires you to form words with colorful tiles and collect points. Each letter tile is worth a different amount, and you must strategically place your tiles in order to beat your friends. Keep playing to unlock all kinds of challenges, perks, and game-changers.

2. Mario Kart Tour It's official: Mario Kart can be played on your phone, in a fairly new app called Mario Kart Tour. You can pick your fave character like Mario or Peach, and race around the tracks you know and love. Thanks to multiplayer mode, you can now race with your friends, too, in between collecting coins and winning cups.

3. Subway Surfers If you haven't already downloaded Subway Surfers, what are you waiting for? This game is jam-packed with fun things to do, including rushing down subway tracks, collecting coins, and dodging the oncoming trains. Not to mention, once you think you've perfected your skills, you can challenge or help your friends in the game.

4. Trivia Crack Do you typically know a lot of weird facts? If so, then downloading Trivia Crack will be in your best interest this weekend. It allows your crew to answer questions from six categories, and win cute crowns. The best part? You get to spin a wheel to pick your category.

5. Pokémon GO Pokémon GO Pokémon GO has been on the scene for a while now, but it's a a true gem. When you're chilling at home this weekend, collect all of the cute creatures in your area. Go to the "Battle" or "Friends" sections of the apps to keep playing from the comfort of your couch.

6. Gardenscapes Don't sleep on Gardenscapes. This game lets you totally renovate a garden as you work through an intricate storyline. It'll bring you through mini games and challenges, and lets you connect to your Facebook friends and become neighbors with them. A virtual hangout has never been better.

7. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will make you realize what the hype around this iconic game is really all about. After coaching you to design your character, it'll let you design a campsite and befriend adorable animals. Your friends get involved with your experience and give you a well-deserved "kudos."

8. Best Fiends — Puzzle Adventure Puzzles are fun, colorful, and filled with adventure in Best Fiends - Puzzle Adventure. You'll find yourself playing this game for entire afternoons and mastering its puzzles. You might find yourself collecting the characters faster than you expected, and winning awesome rewards from playing with your Facebook friends.

9. RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ Growing up, you might have played RollerCoaster Tycoon with your siblings. Lucky for you, the game is on your iPhone now, thanks to RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™. You can now build an entire amusement park, custom coasters, and more with your fingertips. Oh, and you can visit friends' parks to collect gifts and see what they're up to.