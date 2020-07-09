100 Group Chat Names For Housemates This Summer That You'll Want To Shellebrate
A group chat is necessary for housemates who want to stay on the same page. Communication is key, and with the change in the season, it's time to switch things up with these group chat names for housemates this summer. When you're not streaming your fave reality TV show or sippin' rosé in the backyard, you're probably texting the crew about weekend plans or simply spilling some hot tea. Choosing a name that's dedicated to the season will add a fun and cute touch to your chat time.
You use your housemate group chat for a bunch of things. It's the most efficient way to ask everyone if they need anything when you're taking a trip to the grocery store. It's also home to all of your "family" dinner plans, inside jokes, and hilarious memes you send on the regular. During the summer, your group chat is especially helpful when you're trying to plan backyard barbecues or send group pics to each other.
To keep the summertime vibes strong all season long, consider using any of these 100 group chat names. Just choose the one that everyone can agree on, and send your first "water you doing" text of the season.
1. Summer Babes
2. We Tropic Like It's Hot
3. Girls Just Wanna Have Sun
4. Water You Doing
5. The Beach House
6. Seasing The Day
7. Turtley Awesome
8. There's No Place Like Home
9. Happy As A Clam
10. Relish The Moments
11. Orange Your Glad We're Roomies
12. Home Sweet Home
13. We're Some Fineapples
14. Beach Babes
15. Cool For The Summer
16. Summer Vibes Only
17. Roomies On Vacay
18. Staycation
19. Out For The Summer
20. One In A Melon
21. Tide Down
22. Whatever Floats Your Boat
23. My Grill Friends
24. Summer Book Club
25. Weekend Do It
26. Beachy Keen
27. On Island Time
28. Swan Goals
29. Summer Queens
30. Out Of The Office
31. My Main Beaches
32. We Like To Shellebrate
33. Lease Queens
34. No Landlords Allowed
35. World's Best Roommates
36. Fintastic Crew
37. Jaw Ready For This
38. Oh Ship
39. The Backyardigans
40. Aloha Beaches
41. Mermaid To Be Roomies
42. Chillin' And Grillin'
43. Pawsitive Vibes
44. Forever Sand Ever
45. Our Grocery List
46. Shady Beaches
47. My Main Squeezes
48. Lemon-adies
49. Rosé All Day
50. Shrimply The Best
51. Whale Hello There
52. Mermaid Crew
53. Good Times And Tan Lines
54. Flocking Fabulous
55. Ready To Flamingle
56. Let's Flamingo
57. Aloe My Besties
58. Keeping It Reel
59. Sea You Every Day
60. Living In Paradise
61. 'Tis The Sea-Sun
62. Beach Please
63. Shell Yeah We Live Together
64. Fresh To Depth
65. Pool Party
66. My Barbe-Cuties
67. Dose Of Vitamin Sea
68. S'more Fun
69. What's Up Beaches
70. S'mores Code
71. The Summer Club
72. It's Aboat Time
73. We Scream For Ice Cream
74. Anything Is Popsicle
75. Just Chillin'
76. Ready, Set, Sparkle
77. Looking Pine
78. The S'more The Merrier
79. It's Flocking Summer
80. Yeah Buoy
81. Hello Sunshine
82. You Are My Sunshine
83. In Tents Friends
84. Shake Your Palm Palms
85. We're Mangonificent
86. Summer Squad
87. Backyard Campers
88. Grapeful For Our Friendship
89. Private Party
90. Summer Meme Team
91. Members Only
92. Our Summer Lewks
93. Hanging Out All Summer
94. You Can't Sip With Us
95. What The Shell Is Up
96. A Summer To Remember
97. Sunny Side Up
98. My Starfishes
99. Just Beachy
100. Summer Housemates