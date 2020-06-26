There's no better time to make a dent in your forever-growing reading list than right right now. Round up some of your friends to join you and you've officially got a book club. The first thing you need to do — before even picking out what to read next — is to come up with some clever group chat names for book clubs so you can officially name your crew. With so much planning that comes with having a book club, start things off on the right foot by having an organized group chat.
There will be so many conversations about which novel to read next, when you're going to meet up, and who's bringing the wine and cheese. (Crucial.) You don't want to get your book group mixed up with your best friend chat or your work friends, which is why settling on one name is necessary.
Since you're a book club, it might be fun to choose a name that's on theme like a reading pun or a nod to your favorite author. Instead of throwing out a million options, simply send your friends this list of 80 book club names and see which one sticks out the most. You're already pros at getting on the same page for what book to read next, so picking a name should be just as easy.
1. Wine Not Read Some Books
2. The Book Sisters
3. Little Women
4. Our Shared Shelf
5. My Book Besties
6. What A Novel Idea
7. Who's Bringing The Wine?
8. The Book Worms
9. The Book Sitters Club
10. The Gouda Book Club
11. Page Turners
12. Check Us Out
13. Adventures In Bookland
14. The Jane Austen Book Club
15. The Book Wizards
16. Shhhhhhh
17. Reading Is Fun-damental
18. My Weekend Is All Booked
19. Down To Fiction
20. Feeling Shelf-ish
21. Check Your Shelf
22. Dumbledore's Army
23. Feeling Foreword
24. About The Author
25. The Book Was Better
26. Cover To Cover
27. Oprah's Book Club
28. Shelf Indulgence
29. We're On The Same Page
30. Read Between The Lines
31. The Cliffhangers
32. All Day, Eyre Day
33. Mr. Darcy's Fan Club
34. A Breath Of Fresh Eyre
35. A Very Sirius Book Club
36. Beach Poe-lease
37. When It Rains It Poes
38. Booking It To Book Club
39. We Like To Get Lit
40. Would Rather Be Reading
41. We're Well Read
42. Off To The Bookstore
43. The Matilda Wormwood Fan Club
44. Born To Read
45. Reading Queens
46. Always Reading Ready
47. Books For Days
48. To All The Books We've Read Before
49. To Read Or Not To Read
50. But First Let's Shelfie
51. We Loveth Thy Books
52. Book Club Members Only
53. Spoiler Alert
54. On To The Next Chapter
55. Bookmarks Are For Quitters
56. We Like Big Books & We Cannot Lie
57. Waiting For My Paperback
58. The Library Is Open
59. Random Acts Of Kindle-ness
60. One Of A Kindle
61. We're Very Shelf Aware
62. We Hit The Books
63. Top Of My List
64. My Summer Reading List
65. Book Buddies
66. Book BFFs
67. The Overdue Club
68. We Never Judge A Book By Its Cover
69. We Love Books A Latte
70. Nose Stuck In A Book
71. Our Afterthoughts
72. Babes In Bookland
73. Beyond The Book
74. The Breakfast Book Club
75. We Know Whodunnit
76. Hooked On Books
77. It's Story Time
78. Reading Between The Wines
79. A Novel Bunch
80. More Books Please