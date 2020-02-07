On Dec. 30, 2019, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted out a short video beseeching voters to make contributions to his 2020 presidential campaign. As is the case in many of Sanders' fundraising calls, the Democratic presidential candidate reminded viewers his campaign does not rely on a Super PAC to get funding. But this fundraising effort was different, because Sanders' end-of-year fundraising video became a viral meme. These memes about Bernie Sanders "once again asking" for anything other than financial support have now made their way around the internet, and social media users can't get enough of them.

This latest meme originated from Sanders earnestly saying, "I am once again asking for your financial support" in the Dec. 30 video, as he walked along in the snow wearing a heavy winter coat. When social media users saw Sanders' latest plea, they quickly went to work turning it into a meme, and they "once again asked" for everything from emotional support to cat food. The meme template isn't all that complicated: you simply use a screenshot from Bernie's fundraising video and replace the caption "for your financial support" with a variety of demands you would probably never hear from Sanders. This is the original video that inspired all of the memes:

As you ponder what you can once again ask your followers for, you can take a look at some of these Sanders memes below:

Some social media users decided to use this meme to make some musical demands.

Other users had more specific requests.

Given that the meme is all about Sanders, the error-ridden nature of the Iowa caucus results certainly did not escape social media users' attention.

This is not the first time Sanders has inspired a viral meme. In fact, even as the "once again asking" meme continues to gain traction, another Sanders meme came to life at the beginning of February. On Feb. 2, Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, tweeted a photo of Sanders writing a thank you message to his field staff on a whiteboard. Within just a couple of days, social media users had turned the image into a meme of Sanders writing all sorts of messages, like this one:

According to New York Magazine, much of Sanders' support and popularity comes from young voters, so it's not too surprising the Vermont senator would frequently find himself the subject of amusing memes. Ever since Sanders launched his first presidential bid in 2015, he has appealed to young, leftist voters who are eager to see a progressive in office. As Refinery29 pointed out, his fundraising concerts with bands like Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver, coupled with his repeated emphasis on the youth voice, cements his popularity with millennial and Generation Z voters. Now, even as Sanders continues to roam the internet in meme form, he is celebrating his strong performance in the Iowa caucuses while campaigning in New Hampshire, where voters will participate in the country's first primary on Tuesday, Feb. 11.