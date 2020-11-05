As the results of the 2020 election remain unclear, many voters are waiting anxiously for key states to finish up their ballot counts. One of the most-watched states in the race to tally up all the votes is Nevada, and people on Twitter have a lot to say about waiting. If you're also starting to feel a little impatient, check out these memes about counting ballots in Nevada so you can at least laugh while you wait.

As of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 5 86% of ballots cast in Nevada have been tallied, according to The New York Times ballot tracker, but the state hasn't yet reached a threshold where news organizations can project a winner. While it might not be the ideal situation, the delay didn't come out of nowhere. It's due to the overwhelming number of mail-in ballots. Nevada's Secretary of State reported 90,023 mail-in ballots had been received as of Thursday, Oct. 15, which exceeded the 87,658 absentee ballots from the entire 2018 general election in the state. As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, Nevada's secretary of state listed a whopping 582,854 approved mail-in ballots. As ballot counters work hard to get every absentee ballot counted, it remains a close call between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Since Nevada is a battleground state, the results could be a major turning point in the outcome of the election. The state has six electoral votes, and as of 10:30 a.m. ET, Biden has 253 electoral votes and President Trump has 214, per the Times election report. As the race nears a close and Nevada officials continue the lengthy process of counting its record-breaking number of mail-in ballots, Nevada election officials announced late Wednesday night that the state wouldn't reveal a tally update until Thursday, Nov. 5. So the wait continues.

As the clock ticks on, Twitter users are expressing their anxiety at waiting for the key state's results. Thankfully, they're doing it in a very hilarious way:

As people wait for Nevada's count, they are feeling all the feelings with the close-cut election. A presidential nominee needs 270 electoral college votes to win, and Twitter is on fire with how close Biden is with hist current count of 253.

People are even cracking pop culture references as Nevada works hard to get the numbers in:

For some, the wait feels way too long:

Nevada election officials announced the state would give an update on its election tallies on Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon ET, which is set to include two of its most populated counties. The update may not confirm a winner, per CNN, as the state will still count mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Tuesday, Nov. 10. If the results are still not settled then, you can at least expect some more fire memes to come your way.