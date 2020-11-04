Unfortunately, it could be a while before the United States is able to hear any definitive 2020 presidential election results. Laws on when states can begin counting mail-in votes vary, skewing and slowing down the final numbers significantly. But how much longer can this waiting game really go on? Well, if you take a look at the nitty-gritty of election result deadlines and confirmations, things still seem a little... complicated. And a lot of how soon the nation will have a confirmed result hinges on several battleground states.

Despite what you might be thinking, there is no law mandating that the election must be decided on election night, or in the days that immediately follow for that matter. In fact, the numbers and "results" you see on election night are largely just projections, or estimations based on extensive reviews of voting data, according to NPR. In reality, the full picture isn't available until a state's election officials count every ballot — including in-person votes, early votes, and mail-in votes.

The reason election results are coming significantly slower in 2020 than in years past is thanks, in large part, to the surge of absentee ballots from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. States have differing laws regarding the order and timeline by which they can count absentee and early votes, which is why the numbers continue to change in several key battleground states, like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Though things may change, depending on how long each un-called state takes to count remaining ballots, several state officials have offered up an estimation on when more definitive election results may come. In Pennsylvania, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said in late October that votes may still be counted in the state potentially as late as Friday, Nov. 6. The New York Times reports that absentee ballots in Pennsylvania can arrive by Nov. 6, assuming they were postmarked by Election Day.

In Michigan, election officials expect to have a clearer picture of a winner by the night of Nov. 4; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger gave a similar timeline on Oct. 27. The wait to hear final results in Nevada may be a bit longer, as the state is accepting mail-in ballots until Nov. 10, and it didn't begin counting absentee ballots until after polls closed. Though a majority of the vote is almost counted in Wisconsin, Milwaukee county may hold up the results until further into Nov. 4. The county had the highest number of citizens request absentee ballots, according to Kenosha News, and in some cities, those ballots are counted separately.

According to Ballotpedia, the process by which election results are finalized involves canvassing (states confirming the ballots cast are valid) and certification (formalizing the results post-canvassing). Like pretty much everything regarding the election process, certification deadlines vary by state. Four states — Hawaii, Tennessee, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire — technically don't even have one.

