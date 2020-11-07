Joe Biden Has Won The 2020 Election & What A Moment

The Nov. 3 election will undoubtedly be characterized in history by its contentious and polarizing nature, which has already catalyzed plenty of political turmoil among both politicians and the American public. While this turmoil is far from over, the results are finally in. Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election over Donald Trump, according to CNN, The Associated Press, and The New York Times.

The race was close as results were finalized on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11:35 a.m. ET, when Pennsylvania announced that Biden had won the state. Because of rapidly changing ideologies and demographics, Pennsylvania was just one of many key battleground states that both candidates fought hard to win throughout their presidential campaigns. Biden was also leading a close race in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

Biden is making history as the oldest man to be elected president, as well as his record-smashing number of votes in the country. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) is also set to make history as the first woman, and the first woman of Black and South Asian descent, to win a presidential ticket. The projected win comes after Biden and Trump maintained 253 and 214 electoral votes, respectively, and waited on the key battleground states to call a winner.

Per The New York Times, more than 100 million Americans voted before Election Day, and the 2020 election turnout was the largest in a century.

These results are being hotly contested by President Donald Trump, as they arrive in the midst of much uncertainty around how the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has handled America's historic influx of mail-in ballots due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Early on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Federal Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in Washington, D.C. ordered USPS inspectors to conduct a sweep for over 300,000 undelivered mail-in ballots in several postal facilities in 15 states across the country — including locations in several key battleground cities and states such as Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, and Florida. Although Sullivan's order required the USPS to report back with results by 3 p.m. ET, this request went ignored.

Meanwhile, Biden has issued an official campaign statement following the announcement of his projected win. "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," read the statement. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

He continued, "It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

Biden also took to Twitter to address the win. "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he wrote on Nov. 7.

The projected win comes after four days of uncertainty in a close race, but now it's clear America will swear Biden in this coming January.