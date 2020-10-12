The internet is doing what it does best and putting its own twist on a viral Twitter challenge. Back in September, you might remember that numerous couples began posting "happily ever" memes showing the first time they met or stated dating versus their currently reality, i.e. married with kids and thriving. People quickly put their own hilarious spin on the challenge, and these "How it started, how it's going" Twitter memes will have you LOLing and joining in on the fun.

While the latest iteration of the "then and now" challenge might have started as a way to commemorate happy couples, Twitter users quickly used it as a jumping off point to make it their own. Some directly contrasted the challenge's origins with their additions, hilariously poking fun at their own singleness by showing the beginning and ending of their last relationship. Others quipped about how their relationship status hadn't changed anytime recently or about how they were still waiting for the "before" to come around. After all, there's nothing quite like people posting about their happy relationships to make you feel really, really single.

The meme quickly went viral, and people began branching off to use it to describe the dumpster fire that is 2020, Twitter being non-conducive to productivity, spending too much money on online shopping, and Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles no longer being friends.

With Halloween just around the corner, some people used festive imagery to poke fun at things not going too well at the moment.

Hilarious submissions aside, some users used the meme to celebrate memorable accomplishments.

Fans of TV shows like New Girl, Friends, and Parks & Recreation also put their own spin on the challenge by referencing some of the series' most iconic moments, friendships, and relationships.

Animal lovers took advantage of the meme to gift everyone photos of their beloved pets as kittens and puppies.

The "How it started, how it's going" meme shows no signs of slowing its roll, so head to Twitter to check out people's newest submissions and, if you're feeling inspired, share a funny or heartwarming submission yourself.