The dynamic between the boys of One Direction is complicated in 2020, to say the least. Questions constantly swirl about where the friendships among Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne stand years after the group split up. While Malik is known to be on the outs with his former bandmates, other members are clearly still close. The question of whether Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are still friends remains up in the air.

Styles and Tomlinson were once two of the closest pals in One Direction, but as of 2020, they don't even follow each other on social media. But who follows who isn't always the best indicator of how two people actually feel about each other IRL.

For example, Styles showed support for Tomlinson in December 2016 after Tomlinson's mother died. He, along with Horan and Payne, reunited with Tomlinson backstage at the X-Factor after he delivered an emotional performance.

However in 2017, Tomlinson opened up about how gossip he and Styles were dating affected their once-tight-knit friendship.

"It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy," Tomlinson said in an interview with The Sun. "When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now. I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love."

Tomlinson further explained: "It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable."

In May 2019, Tomlinson told Hits Radio Breakfast that he has "not seen Harry for a while" but has "been in contact with him." He added: "It’s proper nice. Proper nice."

And, though the Larry Stylinson conspiracy theories ultimately upset Tomlinson, he says he has no hard feelings against his bandmates.

"We're not texting each other every day, but what we do have, which will never go away, is this real brothership," Tomlinson told The Guardian in September 2019. "We've had these experiences that no one else can relate to."

In December 2019, when Tomlinson publicly supported Payne on his new music, but did not do the same for Styles, Directioners wondered if there was beef between the former bandmates.

One fan chimed in to ask, "What about harry? And Niall?" which caught Tomlinson's attention.

Well, Tomlinson shut down any suspicion there was drama between him and Styles real quick. "Defo sending love to them just wanted to make a fuss of Liam for his first album," Tomlinson replied.

While Tomlinson and Styles may not be as close as they used to be, it appears there is no bad blood between them.