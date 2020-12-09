Rumors have been swirling for months about when Apple's latest iteration of its AirPods would drop, and when they finally arrived, people had questions. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Apple unveiled AirPods Max, and even though reports prepped people for the over-ear design, there are still some aspects of the new headphones people were not expecting: like the price and purse-like carrying case. ICYMI, these tweets and memes about Apple's AirPods Max headphones welcome the brand's newest listening devices with quite a few questions (and plenty of jokes).

When they launch on Dec. 15, Apple’s newest headphones will come with several familiar features in the Apple AirPods Pro, such as Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. The over-ear headphones will also come in five different colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. However, there’s a huge price difference between the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro — which sell for $159 to $199 and $249, respectively — and the new AirPods Max, which have a $549 price tag.

According to Apple's press release, the AirPods Max headphones feature an exceptional custom acoustic performance and a Digital Crown inspired by Apple Watch for precise volume control, playing or pausing audio, skipping tracks, answering or ending phone calls, and activating Siri. The AirPods Max are available to pre-order as of Dec. 8, but won’t be shipping to stores until Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Despite the cool features, not all Twitter users are jumping for joy at the chance to spend half a grand on the newest headphones in Apple’s lineup, and some of them are wondering why the tech company would produce AirPods over-the-ear headphones when its the owner of Beats by Dr. Dre. The AirPods Max price tag also tops its Beats counterparts, which sell for $349 to $399.

