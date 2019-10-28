Apple's New AirPods Pro Headphones Have Some Majorly Upgraded Features

Just months after unveiling its second generation of wireless headphones, Apple is continuing to upgrade its listening experience with an all-new product. Get out your credit cards, because Apple's new AirPods Pro headphones boast several cool features, including active noise cancellation, and it's bound to transform how you listen to music, tune in to podcasts and shows, take calls, and more. Here's everything that you can expect with the company's newest gadget.

On Monday, Oct. 28, the tech giant officially rolled out its third iteration of its popular AirPods line, which it has dubbed AirPods Pro, to showcase its elevated features over both the first and second generation of wireless headphones. Per the Apple website, customers can now head to the Apple Store app and Apple's website to order the new gadgets, which will ship out on Wednesday, October 30. Per the release, they will also be in stores "later in the week." If you were one of the many people who sprung $159 for Apple's second generation of AirPods earlier this year, you might be wondering what new features you can expect with this Pro version.

First of all, the AirPods Pro will cost slightly more than both of its predecessors, clocking in at $249 versus $159, according to Apple's press release. However, when you see all the new updates you'll be getting with the new product, it's easy to see why.

The first thing I noticed is that the AirPods Pro look pretty different, due to the flexible silicone ear tips that are meant to conform to the shape of every individual ear to "deliver both a comfortable fit and a superior seal." Because every person's ears are different, they are available in three different sizes, so you can pick the one that best fits you while taking advantage of the product's new vent system as well as its sweat- and water-resistant design. The result is a better fit and a more immersive sound, which I'll get to below.

Aside from the AirPods' new look, one of the most head-turning new features has to be the products' new Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. Because of the interior and exterior design of the gadget, you'll be getting noise-cancelling technology with the use of two microphones, making it easier to tune out the rest of the world and tune into your favorite bops or show. However, because there are times when you still want to be able to hear background noise (i.e. when you're crossing the street or waiting to hear your name when grabing coffee), you can also take advantage of the product's Transparency feature. Luckily, a new force sensor on the stem of your AirPods makes it easy to switch between Transparency and Noise Cancellation Mode as well as to play or pause songs and answer phone calls.

Other upgrades to look forward to include the same battery life as older AirPod models, a better listening experience due to a new Adaptive EQ amplifier, and a voice-activated Siri. Meanwhile, if you're someone who likes grabbing your BFF or bae to listen to music or watch a movie together, you can tune into audio sharing by the second pair of AirPods you want to sync next to your iPhone or iPad.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, hyped all the new features on offer in the press release, saying:

The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family.

You'll want to make sure you have an Apple device running iOS 13.2 or later, since that's what the newest headphones require. Again, the AirPods Pro headphones are currently on sale on the Apple Store app and online, so I'd check out all the new features you can look forward to and decide if this gadget is something you want to add to your life.