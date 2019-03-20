I must admit: AirPods seem super convenient. No, I don't own a pair of my own — but I'm assuming that it's pretty nice to not have to untangle headphone wires anymore. In fact, I really want to buy a set for myself, and it looks like I waited for the perfect time. Why is that, you ask? Well, as of Wednesday, March 20, Apple's New AirPods for 2019 are here with a ton of new features. I'm so excited to try them and finally hop on the AirPods train.

Based off of recent rumors, the release of Apple's new AirPods didn't come as much of a surprise. In fact, various publications saw the product coming. Take Applesfera, for instance. The tech publication predicted that "AirPods 2" might be announced during Apple's upcoming keynote after receiving a screenshot of the product's future availability. The screenshot — which reportedly came from an anonymous source — showed that the original Apple AirPods would be out of stock on March 28. Based off of that information, the publication came to terms with the fact that new AirPods could hit the market the following day.

Well, it looks like the company's predictions were *sort of* correct. Instead of being announced on March 25, the second generation AirPods were announced five days early. Go figure.

That's right: Apple announced its new AirPods on March 20 and explained the new features that come along with them. To be honest, they seem super impressive. According to the company's press release, the new AirPods are powered by an H1 chip designed by Apple. Thanks to that chip, listeners will have a connection that's two times faster than the original AirPods (!!!). They'll also have an additional hour of talk time, which is pretty dang important.

That's not it, though. The new AirPods also have a "Hey Siri" capability, which means you can turn up the volume or change the song on your playlist without taking your phone out of your pocket. Talk about total convenience, am I right?

There's one more feature that I want to talk about, and it's my favorite: wireless charging. Yup, thanks to Apple's new Wireless Charging Case, you'll be able to charge your AirPods on the go. However, if you'd rather stick to the original charging case, you can do that, too. According to Apple, both cases will help you score over 24 hours of listening time — so pick your favorite.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, talked about the new AirPods in a press release. He said, "The world’s best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ and the convenience of a new wireless battery case."

I don't know about you, but I'm really excited to give these a try. If you're hoping to score a pair of your own, head to Apple's online store and choose which bundle you want. If you'd rather buy them in person, visit an Apple store at the beginning of next week.