For all you cool cats and kittens who've gotten swept up in the wild world of Tiger King, you are far from alone. The Netflix docuseries, which premiered on March 20, has captivated audiences with its gripping storylines, literal gasp-inducing twists, and the wacky people involved in it all. Mere days after the seven-episode series hit the streamer, the internet became full of Tiger King memes, because how else are fans going to cope with everything they've seen?

The exotic wildlife industry is already a fascinating topic for a documentary, but Tiger King reaches new levels of WTF-ness. The central premise of the documentary revolves around the feud between the proprietor of a private exotic zoo and the owner of an animal sanctuary. But there is so much more to this story, including drugs, polyamory, flashy costumes, helicopter rides, jail time, and murder theories. Truly, there's barely a moment during the doc that won't have you scratching your head, laughing in disbelief, or hitting the rewind button to make sure you didn't hallucinate what you just saw on your screen.

As with any pop culture phenomenon, the world's introduction to Tiger King has inspired tons of memes. Here's a selection of some of the best so far:

The main players in the doc are... something else. First of all, there's Joe Exotic, a mullet-wearing, gun-slinging country music singer (who also does magic). Then, there's his mentor, Bhagavan "Doc Antle," who owns a safari farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and gives off major cult-leader vibes. There's also Carole Baskin, Exotic's arch nemesis and operator of the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida. All three of these people, as well as pretty much every other human who appears on the documentary, have given fans plenty to talk about.

At first glance Tiger King seems to be one of the most out-there documentaries to hit Netflix in, like, ever. And yet... fans are finding really funny ways to connect the series to their own lives. If you never thought you'd be saying "same" to a middle-aged, lion-owning man who went to jail for allegedly plotting to kill your competitor, the below memes just might change your mind.

Tiger King is on Netflix now.