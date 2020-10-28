Like millions of people all over the world, Kim Kardashian celebrated a milestone birthday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Unlike many people, though, Kardashian didn't spend her big day quarantined at home with only those closest to her. In fact, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the reality star shared intimate photos from a luxury vacation she took with a select friends and family, and the pics quickly became the talk of social media. These Kim Kardashian private island memes are equally as funny as they are cringeworthy.

Kardashian's 40th birthday fell on Oct. 21, and it didn't take long for her to tweet about her island-getaway celebration. "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed," Kardashian captioned the series of photos. "There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

Kardashian went on to note that "after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine" she surprised her "closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Kardashian seemingly had an inkling people would find her birthday bash to wscape real life and pretend things were normal a bit (read: very) unattainable, so Kardashian added: "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

Kardashian's portion about her "inner circle" quarantining and getting tested before jetting off to a private island got the royal treatment on Twitter, with people pointing out just how out of touch her post was.

Other people took the opportunity to quote Kourtney Kardashian from a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim lost a grossly expensive earring in the ocean during a family trip to Bora Bora: "Kim, there’s people that are dying," Kourtney shouted as Kim cried.

"Read the room, Kim!" pretty much sums up this whole situation.