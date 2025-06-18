Jesse McCartney is officially a dad, and he’s proudly showing off the new beautiful soul in his life. On June 17, the singer revealed that he and his wife Katie Peterson had welcomed their first child. Along with sweet photos of the baby boy, McCartney also revealed his name, which is pretty unique, and also such an ideal pick for any Swiftie who’s currently name-hunting.

McCartney and Peterson first revealed they were expecting their first baby on Valentine’s Day, and it wasn’t too long of a wait to meet their new family member. McCartney shared that his son was born on May 7, “a bit earlier than expected,” he noted in his June 17 Instagram post. A little over a month after the birth, McCartney and Peterson posted the baby pics, along with sharing the newborn’s name.

“Archer James McCartney took center stage on 5/7/25,” he and Peterson wrote in a shared post. “Our sweet Archie couldn’t wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected. We are so in love with him. He loves when mommy reads him a book and when daddy sings him off to sleep. We look forward to bringing him home very soon to meet his big sister Bailey, who sleeps with his blanket every night. Enjoy some cute pictures of our little fighter, Archer.”

Bailey is the name of McCartney’s dog, whom he’s had by his side for nearly a decade.

While it sounds like the name Archer was inspired by the baby’s fighting spirit, it’s also a perfect name choice for any Taylor Swift superfan. “The Archer” is a particularly beloved track from Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover, which had a prominent spot on her Eras Tour set list. Not only is it an inspiring song for fans, it’s also one of the strongest threads in the “invisible string theory” that binds Swift to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, since the NFL star is known for posing like an archer after big plays.

McCartney and Peterson may not have had the Swiftie interpretation of Archer in mind... or maybe they did. McCartney revealed at the end of 2024 that he’d been to the Eras Tour twice, and the couple even shared an excited video of them getting read for one of Swift’s concerts while blasting “Fearless.”