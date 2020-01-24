Thanks to Dolly Parton, 2020 is off to a roaring start with a hilarious meme inspired by social media platforms. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Parton posted a collage with four photos of herself, which show how she represents herself on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder with the caption, "Get you a woman who can do it all." The trend is already on fire, with tons of celebrities following suit. Here are the 20 best LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder memes on Instagram.

Good golly, Miss Dolly! Parton's post already has over 430,000 likes on the 'Gram, but what's more amazing are all of the memes the country singer has inspired. 2020 is still early, but this might be one of the top meme trends by the end of year. Pairing four photos with each of the four social media platforms, each image shows a different version of yourself. For instance, your LinkedIn profile pic should be professional, while Facebook is a posed photo. Then, Instagram photos are typically more casual and trendy, and Tinder is... well, Tinder. TBH, Parton totally nailed it with her bunny look.

The meme seems totally #accurate and ridiculous at the same time, which is why your fave celebs' interpretations of it will definitely keep you laughing as you scroll.

The country queen's post that started it all:

Other celebs asked themselves, as anyone would, "What would Dolly do?" and shared their versions of the country queen's meme with the world.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus took a page out of her famous Godmother's book.

Kerry Washington

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James family got her in on the meme fun.

Jennifer Garner

Garner was one of the first celebs to get in on the trend, and she even got a flirty AF message from former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, in which he said he would "[swipe] right."

Ellen DeGeneres

Some Bachelor Nation fellas shared their versions of the meme, and of course, they featured a couple shirtless shots.

Colton Underwood

Nick Viall

An Avenger joined the meme crew.

Mark Ruffalo

Some late night hosts also followed in the footsteps of Dolly.

Jimmy Kimmel

Andy Cohen

Conan O'Brien

James Corden

Gordon Ramsay

Even Gordon Ramsay joined in on the fun, and he didn't make anyone say they were "an idiot sandwich."

Fleabag

The Amazon Prime Video account shared some spot-on versions of the meme from the cast of Fleabag.

Some fans took it upon themselves to give their fave TV characters their own memes.

Sophia Petrillo from The Golden Girls

Michael Scott from The Office

Bob Ross

Obviously they had to include a few "happy trees."

Finally, some famous four-legged stars on the 'Gram shared their best interpretations of the meme.

Doug The Pug

Tuna Melts My Heart