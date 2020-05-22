The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is probably putting a damper on your plans for the year, especially if you were planning on any summer travel. While it's important to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, it means you're probably spending a lot of time at home. To pass the time, plenty of people on Twitter are sharing memes that describe how they're feeling about their failed plans. Here are 26 of the best "my plans versus 2020" memes that'll make you say, "It me."

According to Know Your Meme, the "my plans versus 2020" meme first made its way to Twitter on May 15, when Twitter user @throughfilms shared two stills from Uncut Gems, which looks to be referring to when Sandler's character locks up two money collectors. But if you're not familiar with the 2019 film, there are plenty of takes on what's basically an "expectation versus reality" meme. Most Twitter users have been contrasting two scenes from movies or TV shows (or just life in general), with one being a happier beginning and the other being some type of fail or surprise.

For example, one user compared the scene with Kevin from The Office carrying a large pot of chili he took three days to make, with the after scene of him laying on the floor next to spilled food. Another meme shows the Swan Queen versus the Black Swan in the film Black Swan. If you've been feeling down while stuck inside, look no further than the Twittersphere's humor to cheer you up. Check out these hilarious memes that sum up how quarantine has turned 2020 on its head.

The OG:

You can always count on things going hilariously wrong on The Office.

There are plenty of movie plot twists to capture in the new meme.

TV has surprises, too:

And then there are the memes that really just highlight how much of a bummer the first half of the year has been.

If you're not following Britney Spears on Instagram, this meme won't mean a thing. But if you get it, it's everything. (She accidentally burned down her gym with a candle.)

While it's fun and all to spend your time getting creative with memes as you're stuck inside, it's important to also recognize the coronavirus pandemic is having a serious impact on people and communities. And if you're looking to help, you can donate to causes helping frontline workers who are doing their part to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as helping workers who have lost jobs due to businesses closing. So while continuing to follow the CDC guidelines and staying in may result in some humorous tweets, it's crucial to still keep the big picture in mind.

