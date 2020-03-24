With more than 49,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, across the United States as of March 24, more cities and states are taking measures to contain the spread of the virus. More than two dozen states have closed bars and restaurants to dine-in customers, and a wide range of retail stores have temporarily closed their doors as well. But because of all these closures, many people are losing their jobs and are struggling to pay their bills. If you are still able to work and want to help your community, here's how to help laid-off shift workers during the coronavirus pandemic, because they are among the most vulnerable during this crisis.

According to USA Today, the coronavirus pandemic is disproportionately affecting those who are most marginalized, including low-income workers and people experiencing homelessness. Not everybody can work from home during a pandemic — and especially not those who work in the restaurant industry, retail, theater, or other industries that rely on in-person labor. More than a million American workers will likely lose their jobs by the end of March, per The Washington Post, as large and small businesses alike continue to let employees go. If you are looking to support workers and businesses in your community and around the country, here are a few things you can do to help.

Donate To Funds For Workers In Your City MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images Although there are a variety of national relief funds for laid-off and at-risk workers, the first thing you can do is check up on your favorite restaurant or local business. Many local businesses across the country have created GoFundMe pages to support employees laid off because of mandated closures, and you can be sure your money is going toward supporting a small business in your community. You can give them a call or find them on social media to see if they have any relief efforts in place. And if your favorite restaurant is offering food delivery or pickup, you can continue to order food from them — and tip generously. Remember, too, it's not just restaurants and bars that are struggling. Book stores, hair salons, clothing boutiques, and other small businesses have also closed their doors due to the pandemic. To help keep your favorite local businesses afloat, you can buy gift cards for later use, pay for existing appointments even if you can't go to them, and purchase products online.

Support Local Artists Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actors, dancers, filmmakers, musicians, and other artists often live paycheck-to-paycheck to produce the work you love, but they may not be able to continue doing this work if their studios and creative spaces are closed down. Organizations and local artists in cities like Chicago, New York City, Boston, and Saint Paul have established relief funds for local artists. You can use Google or social media to find out whether there's a relief fund for artists in your city — and if there isn't one, you can collaborate with people in your community to set up a relief effort. You can also check in with local artists to see if they are taking commissions or donations.

Participate In Mutual Aid Efforts For Gig Workers Jonathan Perugia/In Pictures/Getty Images With so many businesses shutting down, many gig workers and independent contractors — such as those who work for rideshare and delivery services, but have no job protections — are facing an impossible choice between putting themselves at risk by working and staying at home without making money. Many gig workers do not have health insurance, paid sick time, or a stable salary, leaving them vulnerable during this pandemic, per Politico. To better assist gig workers, the Gig Workers Collective has launched a mutual aid tool to connect people with resources to those in need. If you're in a position to help out a gig worker living paycheck to paycheck — whether that's by offering emotional support, delivering groceries, or providing financial assistance — you can access the Gig Workers Connection Map at this link. Activists in various cities have also launched local mutual aid campaigns to help out members of their communities that are in need, so be sure to reach out to community organizations in your city to participate in a local mutual aid effort.