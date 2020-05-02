Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan has officially become a meme. At the end of April, TikTok users began posting videos of her unique facial expressions in her old movies, and the trend took off. The star noticed the viral joke and responded to it, but instead of slamming the meme, she joined in. Debby Ryan's response to becoming a meme definitely shows she's in on the joke.

ICYMI, the memes taking over TikTok are poking some fun at Ryan's old work by taking snippets of scenes from her movies and hilariously recreating her facial expressions. The viral trend shows a clip of Ryan in her old movies, and then flashes to TikTok users attempting to make the same face, either by acting very awkward or even employing some face warping filters. While there are a few of her scenes included in the joke, the most memed one is from the 2012 Disney Channel movie Radio Rebel in which Ryan played a shy girl. Her "shy" look, though, is an awkward glance that looks more uncomfortable than anything else.

The actor decided to get in on the trend herself by posting to Twitter. Ryan's response post features a clip of Roxanne from A Goofy Movie, where the character gets a wide-eyed look before flipping her hair, smiling, and looking "shy." Judging by Ryan's joke, she seems to be laughing at the meme, too. The 26-year-old star wrote, "I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie."

The memes on TikTok have garnered over 100 million views since they began cropping up this week. The trend spread to Twitter, and it may not slow down anytime soon:

Ryan starred in several Disney Channel series, beginning with the 2007 web series, Yay Me! Starring London Tipton. She played Bailey Pickett, a character that would become a recurring role on Suite Life On Deck in 2008. After that, she starred in Disney Channel movies like 16 Wishes and Radio Rebel. Most fans know her from her own Disney Channel show, Jessie, that ran from 2011 until 2015.

Recently, Ryan has been busy with projects like Insatiable, which ran for two seasons on Netflix, and Horse Girl, a psychological drama with Alison Brie currently streaming on Netflix. The actor also has a podcast called There You Are with Debby Ryan in which she sits down with other people in the TV and film industry to discuss a variety of topics and life experiences.

Luckily, it seems as though the memes made Ryan laugh, too, and her response proves she's a meme queen.