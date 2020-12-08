ICYMI, Instagram is flooded with celebs turning each other into this hilarious Elf on the Shelf meme. In short, stars are sharing pics of themselves with mini versions of other celebs pasted onto their shoulders. To help catch you up, here are 30 of the best Elf on the Shelf celebrity memes that will make you literally LOL.

Elf on the Shelf memes are not totally new, as meme creators have made other hilarious takes on the children's toy before. Know Your Meme lists an Elf on the Shelf meme trend that began in 2011, followed by another variation in 2016, in which users posted the phrase, "You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for," with images of other items or people sitting on top of things. Now celebs are taking on another variation for 2020, with edited photos of themselves and a celeb that rhymes with their name.

For example, Reese Witherspoon posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a small picture of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from Grease for a "Grease on Reese." The rhyming is getting amazing results, like Elizabeth Banks' "Hanks on Banks" or Amy Schumer's "Schum on Klum."

It appears the trend originated on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from a Bravo fan who posted a photo of Pharrell Williams with Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on his shoulder. Beauvais reposted it and afterward, a slew of other celebs created their own.

1. Garcelle On Pharrell

2. 'Grease' On Reese

3. Hanks On Banks

4. Schum On Klum

Amy Schumer shortened her last name to make this one work.

5. Chrissy On Sissy On Missy

Melissa McCarthy posted her own with two celebs, captioning it "Chrissy on Sissy on Missy." The first celeb "Chrissy" is Chris Hemsworth, while the second celeb is Sissy Spacek (costumed as Loretta Lynn).

6. Rumer On Schumer

7. Jen On Penn

8. Carrey On Carey

Mariah Carey posted a "Carrey on Carey" look with Jim Carrey's Grinch.

9. Stark On Mark

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo posted a nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tony Stark on his shoulder.

10. Perry On Kerry

11. Pope On Knope

Even fictional celebs got in on the fun, like this iteration with Parks & Rec's Leslie Knope and Scandal's Olivia Pope.

12. Janney On Annie

13. Mick On Nic

14. Drew On Liu

The Drew Barrymore Show's official IG posted a ton of takes on the star's name, including: Drew on Liu, Drew on Igloo, Drew on Canoe, Drew on Shoe, and Drew on Screw:

15. Cardi B On Taraji P

16. Rashida On Rashida

Rashida Jones posted a picture of herself on the shoulder of another Rashida Jones, who is the newest president of MSNBC, the first-ever Black person to run a major cable news network. Her caption was all about how proud she is to share a name with her.

17. Puff On Hough

18. Pascal On Gal

19. The Crown On Brown

20. Marcel The Shell On Michelle & Elle On Michelle

The first photo shows Marcel the Shell, while the second puts Elle Woods from Legally Blonde atop Michelle Monaghan's shoulder.

21. Chandler Bing On Meghan King

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King posted her own version of the meme using the character Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) from Friends.

22. Presley On Kressley

23. Luke Bryan On Ryan

24. Molina On Nina

Nina West, who appeared on Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, posted a version with Marvel star Alfred Molina.

25. Erykah On America

26. Leno On Cheno

A little shortening of her last name makes this one from Kristin Chenoweth right on point.

27. Ken On Jen

28. Reba On Eva

29. Harry On Gerry

30. Cara On Tara

Even though it's a new take on an old meme, these celebs are bringing the heat with these on-point pics. Here's hoping this meme becomes a holiday tradition from now on.